From sharing her views on nepotism to career & personal life: Here are Hina Khan's interesting statements

From sharing her views on nepotism to career & personal life: Here are Hina Khan's interesting statements

From opening up about her audition to becoming successful in the entertainment industry, Hina Khan has always been honest about her work. On that note, take a look at her interesting revelations.
3837 reads Mumbai Updated: July 20, 2020 04:58 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Hina Khan's statements

    Hina Khan is one popular actress in the entertainment industry. She is known as a self-made star. With hard work and talent, Hina has come a long way in her career. She began her acting journey by playing Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She won everyone's hearts with her performance in the show. Hina delivered a memorable performance as Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Her exit from the show created a huge buzz. Her performance in Hacked wherein she portrayed the role of Sameera Khanna also received a lot of love. She has been taking up interesting roles. Hina is one such celebrity who is known to challenge the actor within herself. She has been ruling hearts and how! Apart from being known as a brilliant actor, she is also known to speak her mind. Her confidence is one of the best things about her. Over the years, Hina has spoken about a lot of things. From opening up about her audition to becoming successful in the entertainment industry and more, Hina Khan has always been honest about her work. On that note, take a look at some of her interesting statements.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Career

    In an interview with Adgully, Hina revealed that she never thought of becoming an actor. 'I wanted to be a journalist,' she revealed.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Audition

    In the same interview, Hina also revealed that she was in her second year of college when she for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She got selected and the rest is history!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    On her journey

    Hina has certainly come a long way in her career. She is truly unstoppable. Talking about her journey, she told IANS, 'Entertainment happened by chance to her and the journey so far has been wonderful. My dream is to continue growing as an actor, to transcend boundaries and work on projects which are across the world.'

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Nepotism

    Hina recently shared her views on nepotism and said that the star kids or people who are from the industry have the privilege over others. Their careers won't get affected if one of their films don't work, added Hina. Hina also said that if someone like her, who is an outsider, signs one big film, and it doesn't work, she won't get another chance.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    On designers

    In an interview with Pinkvilla, Hina shared how TV celebs are looked down upon by Indian designers. She said, 'I think one thing that I took away from it is that Television has it all but we are given fewer opportunities. And if we walk, we are criticized. We have equal, maybe sometimes more, sometimes less, amount of confidence. I walked Cannes and I did India Day Parade in New York, since then most international designers, they want me to wear their stuff. They go through my post, my Cannes appearance and they think I can pull their style off. And In India, it is different. I don’t want to name the designer, though now it is different like I am doing films and I have appearances, still there is a difference. People, all these big designers in India still look down upon TV. ‘What, kisko dena hai? Oh, we don’t do TV!’ They won’t give it to you. Trust me, that divide is there.'

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    On her relationship

    In an interview with Pinkvilla, Hina revealed that the best critic in her life is the love of her life. She added by saying that Rocky is her biggest supporter.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

