Hina Khan

Hina Khan is a fitness lover and prior to the lockdown, while Hina Khan used to religiously hit the gym, however, due to the pandemic, Hina Khan has been working out at home and also, doing Pilates with a trainer who lives in the same building as Hina. Although we miss paparazzi photos of the actress, but thanks to social media, Hina makes sure to update her fans with her workout videos and photos and today, we decided to round up a series of photos of Hina Khan and her social media posts that give us major workout goals and also, goals to work out from home. From sharing videos of her workout sesh to sharing photos of her workout attire, Hina, in many ways, has been inspiring us to workout at home. Also, what deserves a special mention is Hina’s workout gear because besides flexing those muscles, Hina’s workout game is fashionable AF. On days when Hina doesn’t work out, she makes sure to go for a run or walk in the apartment. Also, a few days back, fans were rejoiced when the makers of Naagin 5 unveiled Hina’s first look from the show, however, later, it was reported that Hina was only there to launch the show.

Photo Credit : Instagram