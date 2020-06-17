When Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes shared a frame & Kasautii Zindagii Kay fans loved their camaraderie; See Pics

1 / 10

Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes photos together

Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes are undoubtedly one of the biggest female stars in the Television industry. Both the actresses have been giving us quarantine goals with their workout videos and snaps on their respective social media ever since the lockdown. Hina Khan who began her TV journey with the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has slammed comparisons with Shivangi Joshi, who is currently playing the role of Naira in the daily soap. The actress, who was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Komolika, also shared how Shivangi Joshi is a good actor and expressed how they have to grow above these trivial matters. Hina has been a part of several successful reality shows including Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 11 as well. Her co star in Kasautii Zindagii Kay also had quite a journey in the television industry, Erica who stills plays the lead in the show as Prerna is loved by viewers of the show for her natural charisma and her chemistry with Parth Samthaan on the show. The actress was previously seen in the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi as Dr. Sonakshi Bose. Erica romanced Shaheer Sheikh in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and they both won hearts across the nation with their simple yet beautiful love story in the show. Both the actress might have played contrasting characters on their show but they share an amazing bond as good friends. Today check out these photos of the two actresses.

Photo Credit : Instagram