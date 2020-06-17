Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Hina Khan
/
When Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes shared a frame & Kasautii Zindagii Kay fans loved their camaraderie; See Pics

When Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes shared a frame & Kasautii Zindagii Kay fans loved their camaraderie; See Pics

Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes are the biggest stars of the Television industry and their bond of friendship is revealed with these throwback photos. Check them out.
4199 reads Mumbai Updated: June 17, 2020 04:12 pm
  • 1 / 10
    Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes photos together

    Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes photos together

    Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes are undoubtedly one of the biggest female stars in the Television industry. Both the actresses have been giving us quarantine goals with their workout videos and snaps on their respective social media ever since the lockdown. Hina Khan who began her TV journey with the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has slammed comparisons with Shivangi Joshi, who is currently playing the role of Naira in the daily soap. The actress, who was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Komolika, also shared how Shivangi Joshi is a good actor and expressed how they have to grow above these trivial matters. Hina has been a part of several successful reality shows including Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 11 as well. Her co star in Kasautii Zindagii Kay also had quite a journey in the television industry, Erica who stills plays the lead in the show as Prerna is loved by viewers of the show for her natural charisma and her chemistry with Parth Samthaan on the show. The actress was previously seen in the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi as Dr. Sonakshi Bose. Erica romanced Shaheer Sheikh in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and they both won hearts across the nation with their simple yet beautiful love story in the show. Both the actress might have played contrasting characters on their show but they share an amazing bond as good friends. Today check out these photos of the two actresses.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Twinning in pink

    Twinning in pink

    Aren't they stunning together on screen?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    The Terrific Trio

    The Terrific Trio

    The trio of Kasautii Zindagii Kay enjoying their party together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Does this scene remind you of a movie?

    Does this scene remind you of a movie?

    The actresses look phenomenal in their sarees and remind us of the movie Devdas.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Selfie game on point

    Selfie game on point

    We love these cuties and cant wait to watch them together on screen.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    How cute is this?

    How cute is this?

    How cute are these two? A throwback pic of their vacation together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Another one in natural best

    Another one in natural best

    Keeping their selfie game strong as always.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Their 10 on 10 camaraderie

    Their 10 on 10 camaraderie

    The actress look refreshing in this no makeup photos as they enjoy their pool time.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    A stellar red carpet moment

    A stellar red carpet moment

    While Hina opted for a peach sequin gown, Erica stuck to a classic black gown.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 10 / 10
    Special celebrations with the loved ones

    Special celebrations with the loved ones

    This pic speaks a lot about the friendship they share with each other.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

When Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain were seen twinning in white while the actor held her shopping bag
When Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain were seen twinning in white while the actor held her shopping bag
Hansika Motwani\'s snaps with her mother display the bond of friendship they share; Check PHOTOS
Hansika Motwani's snaps with her mother display the bond of friendship they share; Check PHOTOS
When Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh walked hand in hand and their electric chemistry broke the internet
When Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh walked hand in hand and their electric chemistry broke the internet
Lisa Haydon Birthday Special: The model turned actor\'s photos with her children are here to bless your feed
Lisa Haydon Birthday Special: The model turned actor's photos with her children are here to bless your feed
Pooja Hegde\'s outfits prove stripes never go out of fashion and THESE photos of the South star show the same
Pooja Hegde's outfits prove stripes never go out of fashion and THESE photos of the South star show the same
When Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli\'s chemistry was 10 on 10 as they walked hand in hand at the airport
When Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's chemistry was 10 on 10 as they walked hand in hand at the airport

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement