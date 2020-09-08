When Hina Khan made jaws drop by flaunting her curvy figure in a stunning floral gown

1 / 6

Hina Khan's THROWBACK photos are hard to miss

Hina Khan is one of the top actresses of the TV industry. Known to have achieved success on her own, Hina enjoys a great popularity. The actress began her acting journey by playing the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She later took up many challenging roles and impressed everyone. She played Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay and also did a cameo in Naagin 5. Hina's journey to success has been inspiring. Earlier, talking about her journey in the TV industry, Hina told IANS, "Entertainment happened by chance to me and the journey so far has been wonderful. My dream is to continue growing as an actor to transcend boundaries and work on projects which are across the world." Apart from creating buzz due to her brilliant acting in TV shows and movies, Hina also creates buzz due to her stylish looks. Be it keeping it casual or slaying in traditional outfit like nobody else, Hina does it with ease and perfection. Even during the lockdown, she has been given major fashion goals to her fans. From traditionals to gym wear, Hina knows how to dress and impress. She took the internet by storm several times during the lockdown. Speaking of that, here's a look at the time when Hina wore a beautiful floral outfit and left fans speechless.

Photo Credit : Instagram