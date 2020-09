1 / 11

Hina Khan

We all know that Hina Khan is a fitness-enthusiast, and despite busy shooting schedules and other work commitments, this former Bigg Boss contestant makes sure to work out and hit the gym. While prior to the lockdown, Hina Khan used to religiously hit the gym, however, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Hina Khan has been working out at home and doing Pilates. What is amazing is that while Hina, sometimes, gives us a sneak-peek into her workout sesh, she always makes sure to share her workout attire on social media. While sometimes, this Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress wears a co-ord set, on other days, Hina wears mini shorts and tee look and so today, we decided to round up a series of photos of the actress when her gym attires ruled her social media posts. If you happen to look at Hina’s social media, you’d notice that every second post has Hina Khan flex her muscles wearing her gym gear.

Photo Credit : Instagram