When Hina Khan sported red outfits and made it her fans' favourite colour; See Photos

Hina Khan in red outfits

Actress Hina Khan is one bold and stunning actress of the TV industry. With her talent on TV, She has created an amazing reputation of being a beauty with unlimited talent, she rose to fame with the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While the actress was known as the dutiful happy bahu Akshara in the daily soap, in Bigg Boss, the viewers got to see a totally different side of her. Her sense of fashion got seen in the insanely popular reality shown. Hina's style game has become one of her strong points in the game right from her clothing to her makeup. The actress also took a strong stand for herself several times on the show and was even sidelined by her co-contestants but she was one of the most loved celeb inside the house. The actress in fact made several appearances on Bigg Boss 13 as a guest. The pretty actress even participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi where she was one of the strongest contestants till the end. Last year Hina made an appearance at the prestigious Cannes film festival and her attires from the event stormed the internet. Her pictures with global star Priyanka Chopra also went viral from the same event. Hina who was last seen on TV as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay was applauded for her negative role in the serial as well. The actress has been quite active on her social media more than ever as she is keeping her fans entertained with her posts about positivity and health. Talking about the diva's style we have these amazing red outfits donned by the star which stole our hearts. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram