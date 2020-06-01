Advertisement
When Hina Khan sported red outfits and made it her fans' favourite colour; See Photos

Hina Khan's style game has already made us her fan and today we have these stunning red outfits donned by the diva which can inspire your next red outfit look.
6806 reads Mumbai Updated: June 1, 2020 04:13 pm
  • 1 / 10
    Hina Khan in red outfits

    Hina Khan in red outfits

    Actress Hina Khan is one bold and stunning actress of the TV industry. With her talent on TV, She has created an amazing reputation of being a beauty with unlimited talent, she rose to fame with the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While the actress was known as the dutiful happy bahu Akshara in the daily soap, in Bigg Boss, the viewers got to see a totally different side of her. Her sense of fashion got seen in the insanely popular reality shown. Hina's style game has become one of her strong points in the game right from her clothing to her makeup. The actress also took a strong stand for herself several times on the show and was even sidelined by her co-contestants but she was one of the most loved celeb inside the house. The actress in fact made several appearances on Bigg Boss 13 as a guest. The pretty actress even participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi where she was one of the strongest contestants till the end. Last year Hina made an appearance at the prestigious Cannes film festival and her attires from the event stormed the internet. Her pictures with global star Priyanka Chopra also went viral from the same event. Hina who was last seen on TV as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay was applauded for her negative role in the serial as well. The actress has been quite active on her social media more than ever as she is keeping her fans entertained with her posts about positivity and health. Talking about the diva's style we have these amazing red outfits donned by the star which stole our hearts. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    A bright off shoulder top

    A bright off shoulder top

    Simple summer look for lockdown, the actress looks charming as ever in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Vacation ready with bombshell red

    Vacation ready with bombshell red

    What a stunner! The actress in a midi red bodycon cable dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Kissing the sun with this vacay look

    Kissing the sun with this vacay look

    A red high neck for those winter outings.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Another one in natural best

    Another one in natural best

    The actress looks stunning in this two piece swim suit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Blessing our feed with her gorgeousness

    Blessing our feed with her gorgeousness

    Hina in a lacey gown for her on screen role as Komolika.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    We miss the sea too

    We miss the sea too

    A valentine look as the actress described this picture as.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    In her Komolika avatar

    In her Komolika avatar

    In a red traditional Bengali saree, looking like a stunner as always.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    With the love of her life

    With the love of her life

    Twinning in red and giving us couples goals as always with this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    We love everything about this look

    We love everything about this look

    A silk saree with a tight bun and mogra and the smokey-eyed beauty look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

