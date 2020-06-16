When Hina Khan walked down the ramp with best friend Priyank Sharma & their pics created a storm on internet

1 / 10

Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma throwback photos

Hina Khan is one of the most popular and talented actresses in the television industry and she is now making way to Bollywood. The star has been motivating her fans with fitness videos and pictures making fans fall in love with her all over again. She recently has been posting photos of herself post-workout in her off duty looks and with her stunning smile. With her dedication, she has created a great reputation for being a beautiful star with unlimited talent. Hina became a household name with the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While the actress was known as the dutiful daughter in law as Akshara in the daily soap, she participated in Bigg Boss 11 and the viewers got to see a totally different side of her. Her sense of fashion was seen in the insanely popular reality show revealing the actor's stylish side. The actress also took a strong stand for herself several times on the reality show and was even sidelined by her co-contestants, but she was one of the most loved celeb inside the house. She even made a strong bond of friendship with fellow Bigg Boss 11 contestant model turned actor Priyank Sharma. They even featured in a music video together. Hina even appeared on Bigg Boss 13 as a guest several times for some tasks. The pretty actress even participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi where she was one of the strongest contestants till the finale of the season. Last year, Hina made an appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and her confidence with her stylish moments from the red carpet of the event stormed the internet. Her pictures with global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas also went viral from the same event. Hina who was last seen on TV as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay was applauded for her role as an antagonist in the serial as well. Talking about the diva's style, we have these throwback snaps of her walking down the ramp with her fellow Bigg Boss 11 contestant and friend Priyank Sharma. Check photos.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani