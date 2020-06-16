Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Hina Khan
/
When Hina Khan walked down the ramp with best friend Priyank Sharma & their pics created a storm on internet

When Hina Khan walked down the ramp with best friend Priyank Sharma & their pics created a storm on internet

Hina Khan walked down the ramp in 2019 with fellow Bigg Boss 11 contestant and best friend Priyank Sharma and we loved their electrifying chemistry. Check throwback photos.
2244 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma throwback photos

    Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma throwback photos

    Hina Khan is one of the most popular and talented actresses in the television industry and she is now making way to Bollywood. The star has been motivating her fans with fitness videos and pictures making fans fall in love with her all over again. She recently has been posting photos of herself post-workout in her off duty looks and with her stunning smile. With her dedication, she has created a great reputation for being a beautiful star with unlimited talent. Hina became a household name with the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While the actress was known as the dutiful daughter in law as Akshara in the daily soap, she participated in Bigg Boss 11 and the viewers got to see a totally different side of her. Her sense of fashion was seen in the insanely popular reality show revealing the actor's stylish side. The actress also took a strong stand for herself several times on the reality show and was even sidelined by her co-contestants, but she was one of the most loved celeb inside the house. She even made a strong bond of friendship with fellow Bigg Boss 11 contestant model turned actor Priyank Sharma. They even featured in a music video together. Hina even appeared on Bigg Boss 13 as a guest several times for some tasks. The pretty actress even participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi where she was one of the strongest contestants till the finale of the season. Last year, Hina made an appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and her confidence with her stylish moments from the red carpet of the event stormed the internet. Her pictures with global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas also went viral from the same event. Hina who was last seen on TV as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay was applauded for her role as an antagonist in the serial as well. Talking about the diva's style, we have these throwback snaps of her walking down the ramp with her fellow Bigg Boss 11 contestant and friend Priyank Sharma. Check photos.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    Hina's surreal look in peach

    Hina's surreal look in peach

    Hina's overall look of a modern bride was a hit with a soft dewy beauty look, Hina looked absolutely beautiful.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    The perfect blend of beauty

    The perfect blend of beauty

    Hair tied in a messy bun, statement jewellery and subtle makeup completed her look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 4 / 10
    Styled for perfection

    Styled for perfection

    Designed by Sonali Jain, the actor's look had hues of peach shades and an unique embellished blouse.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    Priyank rocked his look in peach too

    Priyank rocked his look in peach too

    Priyank looked stunning in a peach and golden sherwani and had his charming smile on for the audience.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    The best friends

    The best friends

    The best friends shared an amazing chemistry on stage and looked amazing in twinning colours.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 10
    The electric glam looks

    The electric glam looks

    Hina and Priyank's these looks are back from Bombay Times Fashion Week in 2019.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    Hina's confidence in every look

    Hina's confidence in every look

    One can't forget her confidence at the Cannes red carpet too.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    Won't they look great on screen?

    Won't they look great on screen?

    Do comment below if you think these two actors should work together in a movie or TV show.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 10 / 10
    Perfect combination of style

    Perfect combination of style

    Her beauty, her entire look and her confidence makes this a winning picture.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement