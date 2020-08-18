When Naagin 5 star Hina Khan looked classy and gave major boss lady vibes; See throwback photos

Advertisement
Hina Khan is one of the most loved celebrities in the entertainment industry. We recently stumbled upon a few throwback pictures of the actress in which she is looking absolutely stunning. Check out the pictures!
12310 reads Mumbai
    Hina Khan shows how to stun

    Hina Khan is currently one of the most talked about celebrities in the entertainment industry. The actress currently stars in Ekta Kapoor's show Naagin 5. The show also stars Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Though the show has just begun, fans already think it will be a massive success. Fans are in love with Hina's new look. She earlier starred in Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She played the role of Komolika in the same. The actress was later replaced by Aamna Sharif. Hina who has been a part of several TV shows opened up about being a part of the supernatural show. She told IANS, "Honestly, I felt like a baby again. Although I have an experience of a good eleven years now, I felt like a baby because Naagin is not like a normal family drama soap. It is a very technical show. You really have to imagine stuff. In most parts we shoot against green screens. So, for me it has been a different experience and I really loved it. I am glad that I am exploring this." Apart from being known as a brilliant actress, fans also love the actress for her sense of style. Comfort is the key in her style books. From rocking in a pantsuit to slaying in traditionals and more, Hina knows how to turn heads and give style goals at the same time. We recently stumbled upon a few throwback pictures of the actress in which she is looking absolutely stunning. Check out the pictures!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Stunner

    The actress looks ravishing in a black lace crop top, red blazer and black pants.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Style goals

    The actress loves to experiment with fashion. This is definitely one of her best looks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    If only looks could kill

    The actress knows how to slay!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Hair and makeup

    As always, her hair and makeup were on point. What do you have to say?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Photogenic

    We are absolutely in love with this beautiful click!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Slaying it!

    For the uninitiated, Hina wore this outfit to make an appearance in the Bigg Boss house.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Fan following

    Hina enjoys a huge fanbase. She is very active on social media. Being an active social media user, she keeps sharing her pictures and videos on Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

