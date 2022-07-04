His start Tom started his career in his teens and was cast in his first film at the age of 19, portraying the

Tom Cruise turns 60! The American actor has had a legendary presence in the industry and has created a permanent status in showbiz. His action movies are seen as the benchmark for his competition and the actor is also known for his humble warmth off the stage. His legacy reached a fever pitch this year in May when his latest release shook the world with its brilliance. Top Gun: Maverick became Cruise's first film ever to cross the USD 1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, easily becoming one of the biggest releases this year. Scroll down below to celebrate his birth milestone with some facts about Tom Cruise.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Unbeknownst to many Tom Cruise is not the actor's real name but is a stage name he embraced. His birth name is Thomas Cruise Mapother IV.
Tom started his career in his teens and was cast in his first film at the age of 19, portraying the character of Billy in Endless Love.
Although Cruise has been nominated for an Oscar a total of three times, the actor is yet to win an award at the Academy. He was last nominated for an Oscar in 2000, many believe Top Gun: Maverick is the film that will definitely get him closer to his well-deserved win.
At the age of 7, Tom was diagnosed with dyslexia. He says it has been cured thanks to Scientology.
The actor got licenced as a pilot in 1994 and even owns a Gulfstream G450
The revered actor shockingly took up acting when due to a knee injury he had to halt his wrestling career in high school.
