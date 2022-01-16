PHOTOS: 6 gorgeous looks adorned by ‘One The Woman’ and ‘Extreme Job’ star Honey Lee

Lee Hanee, also known as Honey Lee, is a South Korean actress, model, classical musician and beauty pageant titleholder. She represented her country at the global Miss Universe 2007, and won 3rd runner-up. In 2008, she made her acting debut in the musical Polaroid which opened at PMC Daehangno Jayu Theatre. She has since starred in musicals ‘Legally Blonde’, playing Elle Woods and ‘Chicago’, playing Roxie Hart. In 2009, Honey Lee starred in her first television series ‘The Partner’, playing a femme fatale attorney. She next starred in the romantic comedy series ‘’Pasta’ (2010), playing a celebrity chef. She also appeared in a comedy drama in 2014 called ‘Modern Farmer’ which is about a rock band called ‘Excellent Souls.’ The band consists of Lee Min Ki (Lee Hong Ki), Kang Hyeok (Park Min Woo), Yoo Han Cheol (Lee Si Un) and Han Ki Joon (Kwak Dong Yeon). The band decides to move to the countryside. There, the drama series follows their dreams, loves and friendships.She has acted in several other films and television series like ‘One The Woman’, ‘Fiery Priest’ ‘Extreme Job’ and more.
Photo Credit : News1
Honey Lee look gorgeous in the red and black gingham dress.
Honey Lee adorns the red carpet with her black and white embroidered dress and simple hairstyle.
Honey Lee looks powerful in the dark blue asymmetrical jacket.
Honey Lee looks ethereal in the mauve gown and flowy hairstyle.
Honey Lee takes on a casual look with the red and pink sweater vest, white shirt and boot cut flare jeans.