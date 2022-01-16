PHOTOS: 6 gorgeous looks adorned by ‘One The Woman’ and ‘Extreme Job’ star Honey Lee

1 / 6

Let's take a glance at the various outfits worn by 'One The Woman' star Honey Lee

Lee Hanee, also known as Honey Lee, is a South Korean actress, model, classical musician and beauty pageant titleholder. She represented her country at the global Miss Universe 2007, and won 3rd runner-up. In 2008, she made her acting debut in the musical Polaroid which opened at PMC Daehangno Jayu Theatre. She has since starred in musicals ‘Legally Blonde’, playing Elle Woods and ‘Chicago’, playing Roxie Hart. In 2009, Honey Lee starred in her first television series ‘The Partner’, playing a femme fatale attorney. She next starred in the romantic comedy series ‘’Pasta’ (2010), playing a celebrity chef. She also appeared in a comedy drama in 2014 called ‘Modern Farmer’ which is about a rock band called ‘Excellent Souls.’ The band consists of Lee Min Ki (Lee Hong Ki), Kang Hyeok (Park Min Woo), Yoo Han Cheol (Lee Si Un) and Han Ki Joon (Kwak Dong Yeon). The band decides to move to the countryside. There, the drama series follows their dreams, loves and friendships.She has acted in several other films and television series like ‘One The Woman’, ‘Fiery Priest’ ‘Extreme Job’ and more.

Photo Credit : News1