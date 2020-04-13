/
/
/
Honey Singh: Fallout with Shah Rukh Khan to ban on his lyrics, 5 controversies of the rapper and musician
Honey Singh: Fallout with Shah Rukh Khan to ban on his lyrics, 5 controversies of the rapper and musician
Honey Singh is a popular rapper, singer, musician in B-town and is often in the news for his chartbuster songs. However, the singer has been the talk of the talk for other reasons. Read on for more information.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
1303 reads
Mumbai
Published: April 13, 2020 03:34 pm
1 / 6
Honey Singh's five controversies that broke the internet
Honey Singh is a self made star and there is no denying that. The singer, rapper, actor is really popular amongst the audience and enjoys a huge fan following. He made his acting debut with the 2012 Punjabi film "Mirza: The Untold Story", and two years later made his Bollywood debut with "The Xpose" alongside Himesh Reshammiya. His raps for the songs of movies like Cocktail, Chennai Express, Khiladi 786, Boss and Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety are counted as some of the biggest chartbusters of all time! In late 2014, Singh disappeared from the music scene, before making a comeback the following year, but mostly avoided the media. In March 2016, he attributed his 18 month long absence from the public to his bipolar disorder. Speaking about his being one of the top artists and the fans expectations with every new song, the Angrezi Beat singer said, "I don't take it as a pressure. Making a good song is more important to me, and I don't take any stress about a song being a hit or not, I really like making songs from the bottom of my heart, and whether it is a hit or not depends on people," The singer was also the talk of the town for a couple of years when he took a break from Bollywood and the rumours of him being in a rehabilitation centre started doing rounds on the internet. Speaking of that, check out times when the singer made headlines!
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 6
Fallout with Shah Rukh Khan
Rumours of differences between the two started floating during SLAM! Tour. It was also said that the superstar had slapped Singh and had asked him to leave the show. However, the singer denied of all such rumours when he mentioned in an interview, "Nothing like that ever happened. During my low phase, a lot of people visited my place, including Bhushanji (Bhushan Kumar of T-Series). I got calls from Shah Rukh bhai, too. Recently, I met him at a show and we were chatting about films and music. He is amazing, he's not just a great actor, but also a superb personality."
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 6
Being in rehabilitation for 18 months
When Yo Yo Honey Singh was out of media eye for quite a few months, there were rumours that he is in rehab for drug abuse. Back then, singer Jasbir Jassi confirmed the rumours saying, "“Wohi steroids waghera... bohot bimaar tha woh. (Those steroids and all… He was very sick). I felt bad when I met him in a rehab in Chandigarh a few months ago." However, the singer later denied saying all of this. When asked about this, Honey Singh confirmed that he was not in rehab and was at Noida home as he was going through dark times, The Dil Chori singer said, ""The last 18 months were the darkest phase of my life, and I wasn't in a state to talk to anyone. I know there were rumours that I was in rehab, but I was in my Noida house throughout. The truth is I was suffering from bipolar disorder."
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
4 / 6
Ban on lyrics from his 2018 song Makhna
After being out of media attention and limelight for such a long time, the singer made a fantastic comeback in 2018 with a number of songs including his single Makhna. However, the song got into issues as the Punjab State Women Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati registered a complaint against the use of lyrics like, "Mein hoon womaniser (I am a womaniser)”.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 6
Fallout with Badshah
Khol Botal, Chaar Shanivaar and Get Up Jawan are the hit collaborations of Honey and Badshah. But times change and best friends turn foes. Last year, the news appeared that both these rival rappers were engaged in a verbal tiff which soon escalated into a physical brawl at a party in Delhi. And all this happened when Honey Singh compared himself to a Rolls Royce and Badshah to a Nano car. This Nano incident happened at the press conference in Mumbai during the promotion of Honey Singh’s film Zorawar. Honey came on camera after months and when media asked him about Badshah replacing him, Honey shut them up by saying that there’s no comparison between a Rolls Royce and a Nano car.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 6
Honey Singh's song 'Party All Night'
Singh's song "Party All Night" in Akshay Kumar's film Boss was at the centre of a controversy. Producers of the movie had to submit a petition in Delhi High Court claiming that they had 'muted' an alleged vulgar word in Singh's song. The court heard a petition filed by lawyer Sanjay Bhatnagar seeking a stay on the film, contending that without the censor board's approval, the song could not be released with such a vulgar word. The petitioner had sought a stay on the release of the film until either the word or the song was deleted from the film.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment