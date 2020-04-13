Honey Singh: Fallout with Shah Rukh Khan to ban on his lyrics, 5 controversies of the rapper and musician

1 / 6

Honey Singh's five controversies that broke the internet

Honey Singh is a self made star and there is no denying that. The singer, rapper, actor is really popular amongst the audience and enjoys a huge fan following. He made his acting debut with the 2012 Punjabi film "Mirza: The Untold Story", and two years later made his Bollywood debut with "The Xpose" alongside Himesh Reshammiya. His raps for the songs of movies like Cocktail, Chennai Express, Khiladi 786, Boss and Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety are counted as some of the biggest chartbusters of all time! In late 2014, Singh disappeared from the music scene, before making a comeback the following year, but mostly avoided the media. In March 2016, he attributed his 18 month long absence from the public to his bipolar disorder. Speaking about his being one of the top artists and the fans expectations with every new song, the Angrezi Beat singer said, "I don't take it as a pressure. Making a good song is more important to me, and I don't take any stress about a song being a hit or not, I really like making songs from the bottom of my heart, and whether it is a hit or not depends on people," The singer was also the talk of the town for a couple of years when he took a break from Bollywood and the rumours of him being in a rehabilitation centre started doing rounds on the internet. Speaking of that, check out times when the singer made headlines!

Photo Credit : Instagram