House Of The Dragon: 6 jaw-dropping PICS from the show's world premiere

With the much-awaited HBO series on the horizon, the cast of the series brought their shiniest shoes at the World Premiere of the House of the Dragon series. The highly anticipated show is a spin-off of the iconic HBO series Game of Thrones. The upcoming series is set to take fans to the past, precisely 300 years before the original series was set and delves into the crevices of the Targaryen civil war. Continue scrolling to check out some of the best looks from the world premiere of House of the Dragon.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Emma D’Arcy graced the event in her chic wear as she donned a black oversized suit paired with some chunky white shoes.
Milly Alcock, on the other hand, went for the goddess aesthetic as she wore a white gown with a low-hanging neckline that was covered with golden beads.
Covered in sequined stars all over, Olivia Cooke dazzled the red carpet in her glamourous gown that had an off-shoulder neckline.
Matt Smith brought on his A-game to the premiere as he put on an all-black look which he elevated with his choice of eyewear.
Emily Carey took the chic route as she wore a cropped jacket with shorts and thigh-high boots.
Kate Siegel flashed her brightest smile at the world premiere of her upcoming series as she dazzled the carpet with her black rubber-like outfit.