House Of The Dragon: 6 jaw-dropping PICS from the show's world premiere

1 / 7

Let's dive in

With the much-awaited HBO series on the horizon, the cast of the series brought their shiniest shoes at the World Premiere of the House of the Dragon series. The highly anticipated show is a spin-off of the iconic HBO series Game of Thrones. The upcoming series is set to take fans to the past, precisely 300 years before the original series was set and delves into the crevices of the Targaryen civil war. Continue scrolling to check out some of the best looks from the world premiere of House of the Dragon.

Photo Credit : Getty Images