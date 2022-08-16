House of Dragon Premiere: Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke & more rocked the red carpet of the Game of Thrones spinoff

1 / 7

House of the Dragon: London Premiere

As the release of the much-awaited Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon inches closer, fans get more and more ecstatic by the day. To enflame this very blazing buzz for the series, HBO held the London premiere for the show in Leicester Square, London, UK. The show is set to take fans long back in the past, precisely 300 years before the original series was set and delves into the crevices of the Targaryen civil war as once again houses fight for a right on the Iron Throne. Continue scrolling to check out some of the best looks from the night on the red carpet.

Photo Credit : Getty Images