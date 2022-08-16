House of Dragon Premiere: Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke & more rocked the red carpet of the Game of Thrones spinoff

Published on Aug 16, 2022 11:00 PM IST   |  2.9K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 7
    House of the Dragon

    House of the Dragon: London Premiere

    As the release of the much-awaited Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon inches closer, fans get more and more ecstatic by the day. To enflame this very blazing buzz for the series, HBO held the London premiere for the show in Leicester Square, London, UK. The show is set to take fans long back in the past, precisely 300 years before the original series was set and delves into the crevices of the Targaryen civil war as once again houses fight for a right on the Iron Throne. Continue scrolling to check out some of the best looks from the night on the red carpet.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 7
    Olivia Cooke

    Flaming Hot

    Olivia Cooke attended the premiere in a stunning red velvet dress with a plunging neckline and long train.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 7
    Milly Alcock

    Darker Tones

    Milly Alcock impressed the fans in a fluffy black gown as she looked fit to be a princess while also carrying around just the right amount of chic.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 7
    Matt Smith

    Daper Fit

    Matt Smith who is set to play one of the main roles in the series came to the event in his usual dapper as he oozed depth in his sophisticated black suit.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 7
    Emily Carey

    Fierce Shades

    While attending the London premiere for the series, Emily Carey showed up in fierce shades as she donned a sticking red ensemble paired with bold smokey eye makeup.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    Sonoya Mizuno

    Black Bliss

    Sonoya Mizuno wore a sheer black gown accompanied by her choice of perfectly matching chunky accessories.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 7
    Eve Best

    Simple Charm

    Eve Best donned a simple yet chic jumpsuit for the occasion The off-shoulder look suited the well-built beauty immaculately.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images