House of Dragon Premiere: Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke & more rocked the red carpet of the Game of Thrones spinoff

As the release of the much-awaited Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon inches closer, fans get more and more ecstatic by the day. To enflame this very blazing buzz for the series, HBO held the London premiere for the show in Leicester Square, London, UK. The show is set to take fans long back in the past, precisely 300 years before the original series was set and delves into the crevices of the Targaryen civil war as once again houses fight for a right on the Iron Throne. Continue scrolling to check out some of the best looks from the night on the red carpet.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Olivia Cooke attended the premiere in a stunning red velvet dress with a plunging neckline and long train.
Milly Alcock impressed the fans in a fluffy black gown as she looked fit to be a princess while also carrying around just the right amount of chic.
Matt Smith who is set to play one of the main roles in the series came to the event in his usual dapper as he oozed depth in his sophisticated black suit.
While attending the London premiere for the series, Emily Carey showed up in fierce shades as she donned a sticking red ensemble paired with bold smokey eye makeup.
Sonoya Mizuno wore a sheer black gown accompanied by her choice of perfectly matching chunky accessories.
Eve Best donned a simple yet chic jumpsuit for the occasion The off-shoulder look suited the well-built beauty immaculately.