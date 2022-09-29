Remakes of Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan ahead of Vikram Vedha's release

All eyes are on Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan as we are just a couple of days away from the release of Vikram Vedha. This Pushkar Gayatri film is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name starring Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan. Fans loved the Tamil version and now everyone is eagerly waiting to see Hrithik and Saif step into the shoes of Madhavan and Vijay. Well, ahead of the release of Vikram Vedha we bring to you a list of remakes that Hrithik and Saif have been a part of.