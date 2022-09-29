All eyes are on Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan as we are just a couple of days away from the release of Vikram Vedha. This Pushkar Gayatri film is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name starring Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan. Fans loved the Tamil version and now everyone is eagerly waiting to see Hrithik and Saif step into the shoes of Madhavan and Vijay. Well, ahead of the release of Vikram Vedha we bring to you a list of remakes that Hrithik and Saif have been a part of.
Saif Ali Khan starrer 2017 film Chef was an official Hindi remake of the 2014 American film Chef helmed by Jon Favreau. It is a story of father-son bonding and lots of food.
Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F starrer Jawaani Jaaneman is an official Hindi remake of the Argentinean comedy Igualita A Mi (2010). Alaya made her debut with this film.
The film starring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi was an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit film The Fault In Our Stars. This film saw Saif Ali Khan in a cameo.
Hrithik Roshan beautifully stepped into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan in the official remake of 1990's Agneepath starring Big B.
Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bang Bang which was loved by the audience is an official Hindi remake of Hollywood film Knight And Day starring Tom Cruise.
