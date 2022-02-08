5 Bollywood celebs who believe in good luck charm

Many people believe in good luck charms as they believe these charms would enable them to achieve good health and success and help to avert any bad omen. We all know that Bollywood celebs believe in all the rituals that can bring in more success. From getting a stone, changing their names to picking up particular numbers, many celebrities are following such rituals. Let's take a look at which Bollywood celebrity attributes their success to which lucky charm.
Photo Credit : Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Being the perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan does every project with utmost care. The actor has delivered some of the most amazing movies of Bollywood. You would be surprised to know that he considers December month as his lucky charm and releases all his movies at the end of the year only.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk
The actor always wears a blue sapphire ring in the middle finger of his right hand. After the failure of his production house ABCL, he went bankrupt. Right after that, the Big-B started wearing a blue sapphire ring which worked wonders for him.
Photo Credit : Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram
Salman is always seen wearing a turquoise bracelet. As per the reports, the bracelet was gifted to him by his father and he firmly believes that it brings him luck and fortune.
Photo Credit : Salman Khan's Instagram
Not known to many but actor Hrithik Roshan has an extra thumb on his right hand. The actor believes it to be his lucky charm and therefore he refused to get it removed by surgery.
Kajol firmly believes in her diamond Om ring which was a gift from husband Ajay Devgn. The diva never takes it off and believes it brings good luck to her and helps her in staying calm.
Photo Credit : Kajol Instagram