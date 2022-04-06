Hrithik Roshan has been attracting a lot of attention lately on the personal front, thanks to his growing relationship with actor-singer Saba Azad. Hrithik and Saba's regular hangouts and social media banter give us plenty hints about their love tale and while they are keeping their romance under wraps, Hrithik and Saba's frequent hangouts and social media banter narrate the entire story of their love affair. And let’s just throw in, the two look absolutely adorable together. Saba often posts stories on Instagram showing how much Hrithik pampers us. Moreover, Hrithik’s family is quite fond of her. In fact, Saba is even quite goof friends with Hrithik’s ex wife Sussanne Khan as she often hypes up Hrithik’s rumoured girlfriend on Instagram. Whenever the duo is spotted at any location, the paps have a field day and the fans are treated with numerous pretty pictures. Just on Monday, amid the growing speculations, the rumoured couple was recently papped at the Mumbai airport. Hrithik looked dapper in his white t-shirt which he had paired with blue denims, a cap and a pair of white sneakers. So let’s have at it - some of the duo’s pictures that went viral!
Photo Credit : 5 Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad PICS that took the internet by storm
This is the most recent one! Just on Monday, the duo got spotted at the Airport, walking hand in hand. We have to admit, Hrithik and Saba look super good together and even in their airport looks, they look glamorous!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
It seems that the two just love to hold each other's hands and we cannot - will not - stop obsessing over that! In this picture, the two were seen at Mizu in Mumbai, a popular restaurant and made headlines.
These pictures had absolutely set fire in the digital world as this was the first time the duo was spotted together and guess what - they were holding hands in these pictures too! Now, don't come at us - yes, in this picture the duo isn't holding hands but remember, patience is the key. Scroll down till the end and you will find it!
This is one of their cutest pictures! Saba had joined Hrithik and his whole family for their Sunday lunch and the picture was all about the pure bond. Saba even called it the 'bestest lunch'. Well, its lucid that Hrithik's family adores Saba.
Photo Credit : Rajesh Roshan Instagram
The wait is over - and we are glad you made it to the end! This was the first picture where the two were spotted post dinner holding hands with each other. We hope we get treated with many such 'holding hands' moments because we ship #HriBa just too hard! (Yes, we made that ship name just now.)