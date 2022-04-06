1 / 6

5 Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad PICS that took the internet by storm

Hrithik Roshan has been attracting a lot of attention lately on the personal front, thanks to his growing relationship with actor-singer Saba Azad. Hrithik and Saba's regular hangouts and social media banter give us plenty hints about their love tale and while they are keeping their romance under wraps, Hrithik and Saba's frequent hangouts and social media banter narrate the entire story of their love affair. And let’s just throw in, the two look absolutely adorable together. Saba often posts stories on Instagram showing how much Hrithik pampers us. Moreover, Hrithik’s family is quite fond of her. In fact, Saba is even quite goof friends with Hrithik’s ex wife Sussanne Khan as she often hypes up Hrithik’s rumoured girlfriend on Instagram. Whenever the duo is spotted at any location, the paps have a field day and the fans are treated with numerous pretty pictures. Just on Monday, amid the growing speculations, the rumoured couple was recently papped at the Mumbai airport. Hrithik looked dapper in his white t-shirt which he had paired with blue denims, a cap and a pair of white sneakers. So let’s have at it - some of the duo’s pictures that went viral!

Photo Credit : 5 Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad PICS that took the internet by storm