1 / 8

Bollywood celebrities who bought lavish homes amid the pandemic

“Home is where the heart is,” this famous quote is relevant to everyone across the world. Last year was different for us as we were confined in our homes owing to the ongoing pandemic. Just like us, Bollywood celebrities were staying inside their homes. But there were few B-town stars who bought lavish homes even amid the pandemic. And of course, their homes are as gorgeous as they are. From Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Arshad Warsi, Yami Gautam to Ayushmann Khurrana, Vikrant Massey and Janhvi Kapoor, here are some of the celebrities who have bought new homes amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Late Sridevi’s daughter-actress Janhvi Kapoor is the latest one to buy a home in the city. Let’s have a look at some of the details of Bollywood celebrity homes that you hadn’t known yet!

Photo Credit : Instagram