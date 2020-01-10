Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood star is a doting father to sons Hrehaan and Hridaan; See Photos

1 / 10

Hrithik Roshan's special father moments

The Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan turns a year older today. The actors is known for his charming looks, ravishing persona, and brilliant acting. Over the years, he has delivered spectacular performances in films and proved to us why he is irreplaceable. Roshan is one of the bankable stars of Bollywood. His last two films 'Super 30' and 'War' performed exceptionally well at the box office. Yet again, he wowed us with her performances and also made us fall in love with him. On the personal side, his love life with ex wife Sussanne Khan created buzz for several reasons when they parted ways. However, though they have parted ways, they are still very good friends. Also, Roshan is a doting dad to his two beautiful kids Hrehaan and Hridaan. His kids are travel freaks just like their dad. The War actor often keeps sharing his adorable moments with Hrehaan and Hridaan winning our hearts all the time. On the occasion of his birthday, check out the actor's adorable pictures with his sons.

Photo Credit : Instagram