Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood star is a doting father to sons Hrehaan and Hridaan; See Photos

The Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan turns a year older today. The actors is known for his charming looks, ravishing persona and brilliant acting. He is a doting dad to sons Hrehaan and Hridaan. On the occasion of his birthday, check out the actor's adorable pictures with his sons.
  • 1 / 10
    Hrithik Roshan's special father moments

    Hrithik Roshan's special father moments

    The Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan turns a year older today. The actors is known for his charming looks, ravishing persona, and brilliant acting. Over the years, he has delivered spectacular performances in films and proved to us why he is irreplaceable. Roshan is one of the bankable stars of Bollywood. His last two films 'Super 30' and 'War' performed exceptionally well at the box office. Yet again, he wowed us with her performances and also made us fall in love with him. On the personal side, his love life with ex wife Sussanne Khan created buzz for several reasons when they parted ways. However, though they have parted ways, they are still very good friends. Also, Roshan is a doting dad to his two beautiful kids Hrehaan and Hridaan. His kids are travel freaks just like their dad. The War actor often keeps sharing his adorable moments with Hrehaan and Hridaan winning our hearts all the time. On the occasion of his birthday, check out the actor's adorable pictures with his sons.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Travellers

    Travellers

    This pic sums up their love for travelling.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Athletic mornings

    Athletic mornings

    The War actor captioned this snap as, "Well they're still at the stage where they want to emulate everything I do. Better enjoy it."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Fun times

    Fun times

    The trio makes sure to live life to the fullest.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Deep conversations

    Deep conversations

    "Him: ...and don't worry dad's totally cool with it. He said so.' Me: What," captioned the actor.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Flying high

    Flying high

    We are in love with this pic of the trio!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Cooking classes with dad

    Cooking classes with dad

    "Garlic chicken pesto, molten chocolate and calzones. Hopefully three things they'll never pester me to get again since now they know how to make it," captioned Roshan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    The New Boy Band

    The New Boy Band

    "New band - 2 boys and a man," captioned Roshan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Walk. Road. Bench. Sit. Refuel

    Walk. Road. Bench. Sit. Refuel

    We love this candid pic of the trio!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Happy faces

    Happy faces

    Hrehaan and Hridaan share an amazing bond with dad Hrithik Roshan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

