Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood star is a doting father to sons Hrehaan and Hridaan; See Photos
Mamta Naik
Mumbai
Published: January 10, 2020 09:51 am
Hrithik Roshan's special father moments
The Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan turns a year older today. The actors is known for his charming looks, ravishing persona, and brilliant acting. Over the years, he has delivered spectacular performances in films and proved to us why he is irreplaceable. Roshan is one of the bankable stars of Bollywood. His last two films 'Super 30' and 'War' performed exceptionally well at the box office. Yet again, he wowed us with her performances and also made us fall in love with him. On the personal side, his love life with ex wife Sussanne Khan created buzz for several reasons when they parted ways. However, though they have parted ways, they are still very good friends. Also, Roshan is a doting dad to his two beautiful kids Hrehaan and Hridaan. His kids are travel freaks just like their dad. The War actor often keeps sharing his adorable moments with Hrehaan and Hridaan winning our hearts all the time. On the occasion of his birthday, check out the actor's adorable pictures with his sons.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Travellers
This pic sums up their love for travelling.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Athletic mornings
The War actor captioned this snap as, "Well they're still at the stage where they want to emulate everything I do. Better enjoy it."
Photo Credit : Instagram
Fun times
The trio makes sure to live life to the fullest.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Deep conversations
"Him: ...and don't worry dad's totally cool with it. He said so.' Me: What," captioned the actor.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Flying high
We are in love with this pic of the trio!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Cooking classes with dad
"Garlic chicken pesto, molten chocolate and calzones. Hopefully three things they'll never pester me to get again since now they know how to make it," captioned Roshan.
Photo Credit : Instagram
The New Boy Band
"New band - 2 boys and a man," captioned Roshan.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Walk. Road. Bench. Sit. Refuel
We love this candid pic of the trio!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Happy faces
Hrehaan and Hridaan share an amazing bond with dad Hrithik Roshan.
Photo Credit : Instagram
