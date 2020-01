1 / 7

Hrithik Roshan's childhood pictures will make you fall for him again!

Hrithik Roshan turns 46 today and it's been almost 21 years since the actor made his debut but even today Hrithik can give young actors a run for their money. The actor's good looks and insane dancing skills have often led to female fans going weak in the knees. He is often referred to as the "Greek God" of Indian cinema due to his charming looks. His co-star Tiger Shroff in his last movie, War shared"Working with Hrithik sir has been a gratifying experience. I've gotten to know so much about the craft and also so much about him. I respect him more after my personal interaction with him on the sets of our action films. I have seen how meticulous he is about every frame. If Hrithik sir is where he is today, it is because of his ability and desire to give the best" Today as we celebrate the actor's birthday, check out these rare unseen photos from different phases of the star's life

Photo Credit : pinterest