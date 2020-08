1 / 8

A look at celebrities with strikingly beautiful light-coloured eyes

Beautiful eye colour is one of the first things to be noticed in any person. Light coloured eyes are a striking feature while the most common eye colour is either black or dark brown. Eye colours such as blue, green and even grey are clear standouts for its admiration. A pair of eyes often happens to be the window to one’s beauty being the most expressive facial character. Well, eyes can be eloquent enough to give you an impression about the personality or emotions of a person. Gazing into the most beautiful eyes would sometimes give people a kind of innocent pleasure. They say eyes don’t lie as it speaks out your heart. It is the most expressive feature of our face. Some celebrities along with their good prowess in their respective field are blessed with beautiful eyes too. Uncountable poems, millions of songs and incalculable adjectives, yet nobody can the magic of beautiful eyes that are felt and seen by oneself. Blue as a cool sky, green as a freshly watered grass, brown as soil, magical as grey or intensely black, the colours of gorgeous eyes is as intriguing as diverse. Couple them with talent and charm and all this swipe a human off his feet. These celebrities with vivid light coloured eyes cast a spell with every appearance and its impossible to forego off their eyes. Looking deeper into celebs’ eyes, we bring you few of them with light-coloured eyes and steal the show with it.

Photo Credit : Instagram