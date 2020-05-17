Advertisement
Hrithik Roshan: Inside the Greek God's lavish sea facing apartment that is no less than a dream

Hrithik Roshan: Inside the Greek God's lavish sea facing apartment that is no less than a dream

Hrithik Roshan is undeniably the definition of good looks, talent and stardom! He is indeed the epitome of perfection and there's no denying that. Here's a treat for all his fans as we give you a sneak peek into the star's lavish sea-facing apartment!
May 17, 2020
  1 / 9
    Inside Hrithik Roshan's lavish sea-facing apartment

    Inside Hrithik Roshan's lavish sea-facing apartment

    Hrithik Roshan is the apt combination of deadly good looks, talent and charm. His impeccable aura and classy style make him stand apart! The superstar made his debut as a leading role with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai opposite Ameesha Patel and went on to deliver a streak of hits! His innumerable hits include Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Koi... Mil Gaya and Krrish. The actor won over the critics with amazing performances in films like Lakshya. With a career span of almost two decades, the superstar has risen to be the undisputed style icon and leaves his fans spellbound with his charm! The star makes his fans' hearts skip a beat every time with his classy appearances. Roshan looked his stylish best and delivered one of his best performances till date in the Zoya Akhtar helmed comedy-drama Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara in 2011, followed with Agneepath (2012), a remake of the 1990 film of the same name. His latest releases Super 30 and War co-starring Tiger Shroff went on to become massive blockbusters. On the personal front, the star is co-parenting his children Hrehaan and Hridhaan with ex-wife Sussanne Khan. The couple is temporarily residing together amid lockdown with the kids at the superstar's lavish sea-facing property in Mumbai. The actor owns a grand apartment which has a mesmerising sea-view in Mumbai. Time and again, he has shared glimpses of the house in pictures which leave the fans wanting for more. The star has put in a lot of thoughts and time into getting his home designed most amazingly. Speaking about the comfort that a home brings with it, the actor quoted in an interview, “I love it when people mess the place up. A home tied up in rules is not a home. A home is about people feeling like they can be themselves, relax, kick off their shoes.” Ever wondered which would be his favourite corner in the house? Hrithik Roshan reveals, "That’s what homes are supposed to do—make you feel safe and secure. I trade my comfort and my privacy on sets and locations, so I have this to come back to. Like a bird that gets its little twigs and builds its nest." Also revealing if his house is a reflection of himself, the actor says, “There’s a child in me… I love to be interrupted when I’m thinking. When I think, I tend to walk a lot. So when I’m stuck in a loop, I’ll read something and switch my train of thought. It’s terrific,” he says. Here's a sneak peek into the superstar's apartment.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  2 / 9
    The love for solid colours

    The love for solid colours

    This complete white background is a must-have in all homes for your inhouse photoshoots!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  3 / 9
    The sea-facing balcony which brings in the sunshine

    The sea-facing balcony which brings in the sunshine

    While one cannot get enough of the superstar's sun-kissed photo, the selfie also gives an insight into the sea-facing balcony!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  4 / 9
    This beautiful view will leave you speechless

    This beautiful view will leave you speechless

    War star's home is the perfect definition of 'aesthetically pleasing.' With a wide chess-board to sped the perfect evenings and the apt homely feels, this pic sets perfect interior goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  5 / 9
    Unleashing inner talents

    Unleashing inner talents

    Hrithik Roshan also has a piano at his home which he uses to unleash his inner musician amid lockdown!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  6 / 9
    A complete view of his spectacular abode

    A complete view of his spectacular abode

    As the superstar gave a complete insight into his aesthetic abode, he shared this pic on Instagram of his ex-wife Sussanne temporarily moving in with them. He also wrote, "This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex-wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  7 / 9
    The family corner

    The family corner

    The apt place for the evening family quality time with coffee, books and the furry family member! Hrithik Roshan captioned this pic as, "Couldn’t ask for a better view. Or a more suited book. Coexist #doglovers"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  8 / 9
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    Throwback to the time the superstar met up with the internet sensation Vidya Vox!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  9 / 9
    Engrossed in a discussion amid a beautiful view

    Engrossed in a discussion amid a beautiful view

    Ever wondered what's the view from Hrithik Roshan's balcony like? Here is a sneak peek!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

