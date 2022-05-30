Hrithik Roshan-Saba's debut as couple to Deepika Padukone's look at Cannes 2022; 5 viral PICS of the week

The whole week was a busy affair as Bollywood celebs went out and about to celebrate their special days or for the work purposes. They were spotted by the paparazzi as they stepped out in the city or took the Internet by storm with their pictures on social media. From Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan to Akshay Kumar and Saba Azad, there are several celebrities who made heads turn with their looks. This week Hrithik grabbed all the attention as he debuted on the red carpet at Karan Johar's birthday with his ladylove Saba Azad. They twinned in black and became the talk of the town. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone bid adieu to the Cannes Film Festival in style and her photos made the headlines. For the unaware, the attended the prestigious event this year as a jury member and like each of her looks, this last look also went viral on the Internet. So, without any further delay, let us have a look the five viral photos of the week.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Hrithik Roshan and his ladylove Saba Azad made a grand appearance at Karan's 50th birthday bash. This marks the couple's first red carpet event. In the photo, the duo can be seen twinning in black.
A snap of the Khiladi Kumar has been leaked on social media which is touted to be Akshay’s look from the Soorarai Pottru remake. In the picture, the actor can be seen wearing a black shirt and jeans and had a messy and shabby look. He was sitting in a small hut and was holding a cup of tea while sitting next to a child.
Photo Credit : Abhishek AKR Twitter
DP signed off from the Cannes film festival in a gorgeous white ruffle saree. She donned a regal saree with ruffles and she looked like a Greek goddess. The look was complemented with a dramatic, stunning pearl necklace and beautiful earrings.
Photo Credit : Deepika Padukone Instagram
Singer Kanika Kapoor got married to a London-based businessman Gautam. The wedding was a lavish affair and they celebrated their big day with her family and friends.
Photo Credit : Kanika Kapoor Instagram
She took the Internet by storm as she donned a light pink gown with noodle straps and a plunging neckline. She wrapped up her look with silver accessories like a pair of hoop earrings and a necklace. She also carried a chic white handbag with her.
Photo Credit : Orhan Awatramani Instagram
