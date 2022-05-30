Hrithik Roshan-Saba's debut as couple to Deepika Padukone's look at Cannes 2022; 5 viral PICS of the week

1 / 6

Viral PICS of the week

The whole week was a busy affair as Bollywood celebs went out and about to celebrate their special days or for the work purposes. They were spotted by the paparazzi as they stepped out in the city or took the Internet by storm with their pictures on social media. From Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan to Akshay Kumar and Saba Azad, there are several celebrities who made heads turn with their looks. This week Hrithik grabbed all the attention as he debuted on the red carpet at Karan Johar's birthday with his ladylove Saba Azad. They twinned in black and became the talk of the town. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone bid adieu to the Cannes Film Festival in style and her photos made the headlines. For the unaware, the attended the prestigious event this year as a jury member and like each of her looks, this last look also went viral on the Internet. So, without any further delay, let us have a look the five viral photos of the week.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla