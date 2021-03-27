/
Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne spending quality time with kids to Soha Ali Khan heading out with Inaaya; SEE PICS
Several B-town celebrities were spotted heading out in the city today including Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, and Nora Fatehi. Take a look at the pictures.
Hrithik heads out with family
Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan were spotted out in the city along with their two sons. The couple parted ways back in 2014 but continued to co-parent their kids. The family looked adorable spending quality time with one another. Meanwhile, several other B-town celebrities were seen heading out today. Soha Ali Khan was papped coming out of a playdate with her daughter Inaaya. The mother-daughter duo looked adorable as ever as they posed for the pictures. Shraddha Kapoor was also snapped by the paparazzi as she made her way out of a dubbing studio. The actress even gave a thumbs-up hand signal to greet the shutterbugs. Aparshakti Khurana was spotted going to the airport, rocking a cool fashion style. Nora Fatehi was also seen coming out of a Salon. The actress made heads turn with her breathtaking appearance. All celebrities were seen wearing masks and followed the Covid-19 guidelines by maintaining a safe distance.
Hrithik and Sussanne go out with the kids
Hrithik Roshan was snapped wearing a grey tee and hoodie and beige pants. Meanwhile, Sussanne Khan donned a beautiful black-coloured bodycon dress. The duo took their kids out to watch a movie.
Soha heads out with daughter Inaaya
Soha Ali Khan was spotted by the shutterbugs as soon as she headed out of the playdate with her little girl Inaaya. The duo looked super cute as they made their way to the car.
Shraddha at the dubbing studio
Shraddha Kapoor looked cute as ever as she walked out of the dubbing studio. The actress was donning casuals and politely greeted the paps with a thumbs-up hand gesture, despite being in a hurry.
Aparshakti arrives at the airport
Aparshakti Khurana made his way to the airport in his funky new outfit. The actor wore a black t-shirt paired with brown pants and also had a printed handbag with a matching mouth mask.
Nora at the salon
Nora Fatehi was spotted walking out of a salon. The actress donned a comfy black ensemble and completed her look with a matching fanny pack and white shorts shoes.
