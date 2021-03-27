Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne spending quality time with kids to Soha Ali Khan heading out with Inaaya; SEE PICS

1 / 6

Hrithik heads out with family

Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan were spotted out in the city along with their two sons. The couple parted ways back in 2014 but continued to co-parent their kids. The family looked adorable spending quality time with one another. Meanwhile, several other B-town celebrities were seen heading out today. Soha Ali Khan was papped coming out of a playdate with her daughter Inaaya. The mother-daughter duo looked adorable as ever as they posed for the pictures. Shraddha Kapoor was also snapped by the paparazzi as she made her way out of a dubbing studio. The actress even gave a thumbs-up hand signal to greet the shutterbugs. Aparshakti Khurana was spotted going to the airport, rocking a cool fashion style. Nora Fatehi was also seen coming out of a Salon. The actress made heads turn with her breathtaking appearance. All celebrities were seen wearing masks and followed the Covid-19 guidelines by maintaining a safe distance.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani