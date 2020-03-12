/
/
/
Hrithik Roshan turned down THESE blockbuster movies in his career; Find out
Hrithik Roshan turned down THESE blockbuster movies in his career; Find out
Hrithik Roshan, also known as 'The Greek God of Bollywood', is one of the popular stars in the industry. Hrithik has rejected some of the big films in his career as well. Today, we bring to you a list of the same, which will take you by surprise for sure.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
4996 reads
Mumbai
Published: March 12, 2020 12:17 pm
1 / 5
Films rejected by Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan, also known as 'The Greek God of Bollywood', is one of the popular stars in the industry. His insane popularity speaks for itself. The actor was last seen along with Tiger Shroff in War. Yet again, Hrithik left his fans impressed with his acting. His performance in 'Super 30' was also praised a lot by his fans and critics. Over the years, Hrithik has proved his versatility by delivering commendable performance in films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Koi... Mil Gaya, Agneepath and more. The actor has always owned the screen and given his best performance on-screen. However, Hrithik has rejected some of the big films in his career as well. Today, we bring to you a list of the same. The list will take you by surprise for sure.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 5
Dil Chahta Hai
Dil Chahta Hai which starred Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna is one of the best films till date. However, much to our surprise, it was also offered to Hrithik Roshan, but he was not happy with the role. On No Filter Neha, Farhan Akhtar revealed he wanted Hrithik to play the character of Sameer, but it didn't work out.
Photo Credit : Youtube
3 / 5
Swades
In an interview with a leading daily, Hrithik revealed that he turned down Shah Rukh Khan starrer Swades because he couldn't see it from the director's perspective, and therefore, he didn't to perform the part. Though he rejected the film, Hrithik revealed that Swades is one of his favourite films.
Photo Credit : Youtube
4 / 5
Main Hoon Na
Farah Khan's Main Hoon Na starred Shah Rukh Khan, Amrita Arora, Sushmita Sen and Zayed Khan. Interestingly, Khan had offered the role of Lucky to Roshan which he turned down because he didn't want to do a two-hero movie.
Photo Credit : Youtube
5 / 5
Rang De Basanti
Much to our surprise, Hrithik also reportedly turned down Rang De Basanti. It starred Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Siddharth and others.
Photo Credit : Youtube
Add new comment