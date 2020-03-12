Hrithik Roshan turned down THESE blockbuster movies in his career; Find out

1 / 5

Films rejected by Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan, also known as 'The Greek God of Bollywood', is one of the popular stars in the industry. His insane popularity speaks for itself. The actor was last seen along with Tiger Shroff in War. Yet again, Hrithik left his fans impressed with his acting. His performance in 'Super 30' was also praised a lot by his fans and critics. Over the years, Hrithik has proved his versatility by delivering commendable performance in films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Koi... Mil Gaya, Agneepath and more. The actor has always owned the screen and given his best performance on-screen. However, Hrithik has rejected some of the big films in his career as well. Today, we bring to you a list of the same. The list will take you by surprise for sure.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani