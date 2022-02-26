Hrithik Roshan's most stylish looks

1 / 6

Hrithik Roshan inspired classy outfits

Hrithik Roshan made his Bollywood debut with the movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Ever since then he has established a special place as one of the best-dressed celebrities in Bollywood. The actor's style is somehow unconventional and classic at the same time. Hrithik is popular for his uncanny ability to experiment with his style and ace every look with perfection. Here's a look at the times Hrithik Roshan inspired everyone to step out in style.

Photo Credit : Hrithik Roshan Instagram