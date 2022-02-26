Hrithik Roshan's most stylish looks

Hrithik Roshan made his Bollywood debut with the movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Ever since then he has established a special place as one of the best-dressed celebrities in Bollywood. The actor's style is somehow unconventional and classic at the same time. Hrithik is popular for his uncanny ability to experiment with his style and ace every look with perfection. Here's a look at the times Hrithik Roshan inspired everyone to step out in style.
Photo Credit : Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Hrithik brings out all the sassy and stylish vibes to stand out as the classiest man in Bollywood. This time he donned a blue suit with a plain white t-shirt and looked all the way stunning.
Donning an ascot cap, cream half-sleeved hooded jacket, dark shades, and white lost pants, the actor looked spectacular.
Yet another gem of a dapper look from his treasure trove is this super classy and casual look. Wearing a brown jacket, Hrithik Roshan completely dazzled like a star.
The star opted for a crew neck ribbed sweater and styled it with cargo pants and a black zipper jacket. He brought the stylish monotone look to the table and accessorised his look with black sunglasses, sneakers, and a baseball cap.
The actor looked dashing in a black basic woolen T-shirt paired with olive green trousers. He teamed it up with an olive-green overcoat and brown shoes. The striking look and the scenic snowfall background made him look even for handsome.