Hrithik & Saba in Goa to Neetu and Ranbir's candid selfie, check out viral photos of the week

Four's a party!

This week in Bollywood was an interesting mix. While some top stars took social media by storm, some others hooked us with their stunning outfits. One actor who dropped a major bomb this week was Hrithik Roshan when he finally made his relationship with Saba Azad official. The actor and Saba returned from Goa and walked hand-in-hand at the airport as they made their way to the car. The same day, Sussanne Khan also made her relationship with boyfriend Arslan Goni as they too held hands and walked. Despite their divorce, Hrithik and Sussanne, in fact, were in attendance at the same party in Goa with their respective partners. The selfie of four definitely made noise on social media.

Photo Credit : Instagram