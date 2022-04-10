Hrithik & Saba in Goa to Neetu and Ranbir's candid selfie, check out viral photos of the week

This week in Bollywood was an interesting mix. While some top stars took social media by storm, some others hooked us with their stunning outfits. One actor who dropped a major bomb this week was Hrithik Roshan when he finally made his relationship with Saba Azad official. The actor and Saba returned from Goa and walked hand-in-hand at the airport as they made their way to the car. The same day, Sussanne Khan also made her relationship with boyfriend Arslan Goni as they too held hands and walked. Despite their divorce, Hrithik and Sussanne, in fact, were in attendance at the same party in Goa with their respective partners. The selfie of four definitely made noise on social media.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan sizzled in a black strapless number with besties Natasha Poonawalla, Manish Malhotra, Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor during a mid-week party. Their friend Malaika Arora was missing as she continues to recover after a minor car accident.
Ranbir Kapoor may be getting married this week and before that Neetu Kapoor is spending some quality time with her son, even if that means working on the same set as him. Neetu shared this cute and candid selfie from a recent ad shoot.
Alia Bhatt's unseen photos from a recent shoot surfaced on social media in which the actress looked adorably cute with a little girl.
Veteran actors Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani and Sarika came together for an epic selfie snapped by Anupam on the sets of Uunchai. "May your day feel as good as taking a perfect selfie of the perfect happy moments! Jai Ho!" Anupam captioned it.
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked timeless in a stunning black outfit for a recent event which she attended in Mumbai. The event also saw Abhishek Bachchan and Navya Nanda in attendance.
