1 / 6

Hrithik Roshan's style is what every guy needs for that perfect airport look

They call him Greek god of Bollywood for a reason, Hrithik Roshan's looks aren't the only impressive factors about him. The stunning actor is loved nationwide for his acting, dancing skills and for the kind of person he is. Last seen in the movie, War the actor Hrithik Roshan is back as the action star. The movie also starred Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. Hrithik Roshan also proved how versatile he is as an actor with his last release Super 30 making us fall in love with the character of Anand Kumar. The actor was recently spotted at the airprot sporting a black tee-shirt with a pair of jeans and a grey jacket accessorized with a black cap. Hrithik was one of the first few actors in Indian Cinema who has followed the league of actors Shammi Kapoor and Govinda who are known for their unique dancing skills. Speaking about the same, the actor was reported saying " I have always been a huge fan of Michael Jackson, Shammi Kapoor, and Govinda. Each of their dancing styles is different from the other. I have grown up imitating their styles in front of the mirror". Have a look at these recent pictures of the actor as he was spotted in the airport.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani