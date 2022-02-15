Pictures of Hrithik Roshan with sons Hridhaan & Hrihaan that are all about love

1 / 6

Coolest father Hrithik Roshan and his sons

Hrithik is one of the most talented Bollywood actors, and no one can deny that. Not only his acting skills but also Greek looks and excellent dancing skills are simply unmatchable. The actor has been part of the Bollywood film industry for over two decades now and has a huge fan base across the globe. He is popular for his phenomenal acting, but he is also a family man. The actor is a father of two sons and shares a great bond with both children. Here's a look at pictures of Hrithik Roshan with his sons that prove he is the coolest father.

Photo Credit : Hrithik Roshan Instagram