Pictures of Hrithik Roshan with sons Hridhaan & Hrihaan that are all about love

Hrithik is one of the most talented Bollywood actors, and no one can deny that. Not only his acting skills but also Greek looks and excellent dancing skills are simply unmatchable. The actor has been part of the Bollywood film industry for over two decades now and has a huge fan base across the globe. He is popular for his phenomenal acting, but he is also a family man. The actor is a father of two sons and shares a great bond with both children. Here's a look at pictures of Hrithik Roshan with his sons that prove he is the coolest father.
Photo Credit : Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were blessed with Hrehaan in 2006 and Hridaan in 2008. Even after parting their ways, the parents have left no stone unturned in co-parenting their children.
This is not hidden from anyone that Hrithik is very much fond of travelling and his Instagram handle speaks volumes about it. The actor jetted off to an unknown destination with his sons and ex-brother-in-law Zayed Khan to spend a fun time together.
In the click, Hrithik and his sons seem to be in a fun mood as they vacationed together. Three of them can be seen having a snow fight on their holiday.
The actor always seems happy when he is around his two sons. The picture comes from another holiday where they can be seen chilling and having a great time.
In the click, the three of them look super adorable as they donned matching black suits.