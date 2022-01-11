Times when Hrithik Roshan flaunted his chiselled physique in hot shirtless PHOTOS

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s love for fitness is no secret to fans. Just one look at his lean and perfectly sculpted body, will give you a hint at how much the actor has worked towards maintaining it. Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram profile is filled with posts of his intense body workouts and chiseled abs that doesn’t only motivates his fans but also leaves everyone in awe of the star. Time and again, he displays his sheer love for exercising with his quirky gym videos. Scrolling through his Instagram profile, we have stumbled upon many hot shirtless photos of the star that left fans mesmerised with his looks. Earlier this month, Hrithik Roshan made our New Year 2022 special by looking like a snack in a hot selfie from the ocean. While sharing the picture, the Krissh actor wrote, “#2022. Let’s live it well.” The actor also recently celebrated his 48th birthday on Monday, January 10. Hence, on account of the special occasion, here we have curated a slew of shirtless pictures of the Kites star.
Photo Credit : Hrithik Roshan Instagram
This is another selfie of Hrithik Roshan from the ocean that sees him glowing in the sun. In the sun-kissed picture, the actor can be seen relaxing on a lavish boat as the camera captures him. Hrithik Roshan has donned a cap to finish his look in the photo.
Here, Hrithik Roshan can be seen flexing his muscular physique in a bearded look. Going by the photo, it appears that the picture was just clicked after one of his intense workout sessions.
This picture of Hrithik Roshan proves that he doesn’t require expensive shirts and tshirts to look good. Here, the star has only wrapped a distressed scarf around his neck, meanwhile a cap on his head and statement sunglasses round off his look.
Most of Hrithik Roshan’s shirtless pictures come when he’s vacationing at tranquil beaches and seas. Well, this is one of his exploits at the sea with his friends. While uploading the picture, Hrithik hailed himself and his friends as ‘Men at sea’
Hrithik Roshan is a doting father to son Hreehan and Hridaan. This photo captures the beautiful bond of the father and sons. While sharing the picture, the actor said, “Well they're still at the stage where they want to emulate everything I do. Better enjoy it. #athleticmornings #notimelikethepresent.”