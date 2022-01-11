Times when Hrithik Roshan flaunted his chiselled physique in hot shirtless PHOTOS

1 / 6

The Ocean Selfie

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s love for fitness is no secret to fans. Just one look at his lean and perfectly sculpted body, will give you a hint at how much the actor has worked towards maintaining it. Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram profile is filled with posts of his intense body workouts and chiseled abs that doesn’t only motivates his fans but also leaves everyone in awe of the star. Time and again, he displays his sheer love for exercising with his quirky gym videos. Scrolling through his Instagram profile, we have stumbled upon many hot shirtless photos of the star that left fans mesmerised with his looks. Earlier this month, Hrithik Roshan made our New Year 2022 special by looking like a snack in a hot selfie from the ocean. While sharing the picture, the Krissh actor wrote, “#2022. Let’s live it well.” The actor also recently celebrated his 48th birthday on Monday, January 10. Hence, on account of the special occasion, here we have curated a slew of shirtless pictures of the Kites star.

Photo Credit : Hrithik Roshan Instagram