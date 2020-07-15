/
/
/
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara turns 9: Ranbir Kapoor was the first choice for the film; Facts you were unaware of
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara turns 9: Ranbir Kapoor was the first choice for the film; Facts you were unaware of
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara gave us a story of friendship which we still hold so close to our hearts even after 9 years since it released. Today take a look at some lesser known facts about the movie which will leave you surprised.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
8760 reads
Mumbai
Updated: July 15, 2020 09:02 am
1 / 11
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara's unknown facts will leave you surprised
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara completes 9 years today since its release in 2011. The story of three friends on a Bachelor's trip to Spain which redefined friendship in many ways. Abhay Deol or Kabir's unplanned engagement to Natasha( Kalki) leads to the reunion of his childhood friends. Investment broker Arjun and Copywriter friend Imran. Their trip unreveals a lot of things about the past of the "three musketeers". Kabir meets Laila(Katrina Kaif) and falls in love and understands life with a whole new meaning. Kabir's confusion about his future with Natasha is unnoticed by his family but his close friends get to know about it the moment they see both of them together. Meanwhile, Imran's search for his biological father leads him to the bitterness of truth. Zoya Akhtar beautifully made the journey of these three friends an iconic movie that stays in the hearts of millions even 9 years after its release. Actress Katrina Kaif revealed in one of her interviews last year that she has been asking Zoya Akhtar to make a sequel of the movie. "I want to do a sequel to ZNMD, I have told Zoya. All of us want it. It should pick up from where it left. She (Zoya) says it's a good idea; I hope she does it." Thanks to the picturesque locations that the film took the audience to, from Mumbai to Spain, Indians all around the world actually started trips like the one in the movie with their friends. As the movie turns 9 today. Check these facts about the movie.
Photo Credit : Youtube
2 / 11
Sussanne Khan pushed Hrithik to do the film
Yes, Hrithik Roshan's then wife Interior designer forced Hrithik to do the film, that's why she is given credit at the start of the movie.
Photo Credit : Youtube
3 / 11
The movie is a case study
Yes! Several colleges in Spain have ZNMD for its case studies.
Photo Credit : Youtube
4 / 11
This important scene from the movie was asked to be removed
" I was told to cut the scene from the movie where Imran and Noorie are in bed talking because we were looking to make some edits to cut the film’s length… it’s the one in which Imran is talking in Hindi about his father. And I said absolutely not – that scene was the heart of their little romance." Zoya about the scene between Imran and the Spanish girl Noorie.
Photo Credit : Youtube
5 / 11
Katrina Kaif's first scene
Katrina Kaif's first scene was shot in a nude beach hence the crew had to request people to move out of the frame.
Photo Credit : Youtube
6 / 11
Tomatoes from Portugal
The Tomatina festival was shot in an off season in the movie hence 16 tonnes of tomatoes were flown in from Portugal for the film.
Photo Credit : Youtube
7 / 11
Running with the Bulls
That was the first title of the movie.
Photo Credit : Youtube
8 / 11
Scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
The game where the three friends play around names was also shown in Karan Johar's movie.
Photo Credit : Youtube
9 / 11
Farhan Akhtar is a certified skydiver
Although in the movie his character is scared of heights, the actor is actually a certified skydiver.
Photo Credit : Youtube
10 / 11
Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan
Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan were the first choices for the cast of the movie.
Photo Credit : Youtube
11 / 11
Beat the heat
Zoya Akhtar made the entire cast get actually tanned for their parts in the movie. The trio would sit under the sun for hours to get "into the skin of their characters."
Photo Credit : Youtube