Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara turns 9: Ranbir Kapoor was the first choice for the film; Facts you were unaware of

1 / 11

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara's unknown facts will leave you surprised

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara completes 9 years today since its release in 2011. The story of three friends on a Bachelor's trip to Spain which redefined friendship in many ways. Abhay Deol or Kabir's unplanned engagement to Natasha( Kalki) leads to the reunion of his childhood friends. Investment broker Arjun and Copywriter friend Imran. Their trip unreveals a lot of things about the past of the "three musketeers". Kabir meets Laila(Katrina Kaif) and falls in love and understands life with a whole new meaning. Kabir's confusion about his future with Natasha is unnoticed by his family but his close friends get to know about it the moment they see both of them together. Meanwhile, Imran's search for his biological father leads him to the bitterness of truth. Zoya Akhtar beautifully made the journey of these three friends an iconic movie that stays in the hearts of millions even 9 years after its release. Actress Katrina Kaif revealed in one of her interviews last year that she has been asking Zoya Akhtar to make a sequel of the movie. "I want to do a sequel to ZNMD, I have told Zoya. All of us want it. It should pick up from where it left. She (Zoya) says it's a good idea; I hope she does it." Thanks to the picturesque locations that the film took the audience to, from Mumbai to Spain, Indians all around the world actually started trips like the one in the movie with their friends. As the movie turns 9 today. Check these facts about the movie.

Photo Credit : Youtube