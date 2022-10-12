Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' love story is for the ages. The couple have been married for 26 years and are truly a definition of a successful relationship. The couple who have a 13-year age gap between them have shown that numbers don't matter when it comes to love. Hugh had once said that he knew his wife was "the one" within two weeks of meeting her. The couple also shares two children whom they adopted together: Oscar Maximilian and Ava Eliot. On the occasion of Hugh's birthday, we take a look at the actor's sweetest red carpet moments with his wife who is always a pillar of support to him at movie premieres and other events. This photo of the couple twinning in black from the 79th Venice International Film Festival is beyond sweet.
Hugh Jackman and his wife of 26 years were a sight to behold as the couple walked the red carpet at Met Gala 2022 looking their absolute best. The duo was all smiles as they posed together in their chic outfits.
Hugh and Deborra were seen locking eyes and gazing at each other in a love-filled manner as they attended the God's Love We Deliver, Golden Heart Awards in New York.
The best part about Hugh and Deborra's relationship is probably that they are best friends. The duo seemed to be having a fun time in this photo which was clicked at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards After Party.
This adorable click of Hugh and Deborra showcases them sharing a laugh as they sat front row at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall in 2014. The couple look lost in their own world of bliss.
Hugh and Deborra shared a sweet onstage kiss at at the 66th Annual Tony Awards at The Beacon Theatre in 2012. It's truly a special moment and gives a glimpse of the couple's beautiful bond.
