Twinning in black

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' love story is for the ages. The couple have been married for 26 years and are truly a definition of a successful relationship. The couple who have a 13-year age gap between them have shown that numbers don't matter when it comes to love. Hugh had once said that he knew his wife was "the one" within two weeks of meeting her. The couple also shares two children whom they adopted together: Oscar Maximilian and Ava Eliot. On the occasion of Hugh's birthday, we take a look at the actor's sweetest red carpet moments with his wife who is always a pillar of support to him at movie premieres and other events. This photo of the couple twinning in black from the 79th Venice International Film Festival is beyond sweet.