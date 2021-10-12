Hugh Jackman Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of the actor that show he's one of Hollywood's best dressed men

1 / 6

Hugh Jackman's velvet tuxedo look

Hugh Jackman is one of those Hollywood actors who shares a friendly rapport with everyone and is one of the kindest artists. One of the reasons why he has such a huge fan base is not only because of the onscreen roles he has played but also because of his amazing offscreen persona. The actor celebrates his birthday on October 12 and as he turns 53, we celebrate another aspect of him and that's his amazing sense of fashion. Hugh is known to make appearances at several red carpet events including movie premieres, awards ceremonies and so on and every time he steps out, he makes sure to look his dapper best. The actor has a classic style and you will often find him suited up in tuxedos at events. On rare occasions, Jackman has also shown us his casual style which includes gorgeous sports jackets and shirts. The 53-year-old actor always knows how to stand out amid the crowd with his dapper style and on his birthday, we can't help but look some of his best looks till now that left us mighty impressed. One of our favourite over the years remains, Jackman's velvet tuxedo look at Bambi Awards in 2017.

Photo Credit : Getty Images