Hugh Jackman Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of the actor that show he's one of Hollywood's best dressed men

Hugh Jackman is one of those Hollywood actors who shares a friendly rapport with everyone and is one of the kindest artists. One of the reasons why he has such a huge fan base is not only because of the onscreen roles he has played but also because of his amazing offscreen persona. The actor celebrates his birthday on October 12 and as he turns 53, we celebrate another aspect of him and that's his amazing sense of fashion. Hugh is known to make appearances at several red carpet events including movie premieres, awards ceremonies and so on and every time he steps out, he makes sure to look his dapper best. The actor has a classic style and you will often find him suited up in tuxedos at events. On rare occasions, Jackman has also shown us his casual style which includes gorgeous sports jackets and shirts. The 53-year-old actor always knows how to stand out amid the crowd with his dapper style and on his birthday, we can't help but look some of his best looks till now that left us mighty impressed. One of our favourite over the years remains, Jackman's velvet tuxedo look at Bambi Awards in 2017.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
No one can pull off a better Michael Kors tailored to perfection suit like Jackman and this photo is proof of that. The actor is seen sporting a black, white, and grey chequered suit that looks not only looks sharp and stylish.
In yet another perfectly tailored, this time navy blue suit, Hugh Jackman cuts out a suave look. The actor also added a dash of more elegance and style to it with his glasses. From his tie to the dress shoes, everything was cut out to perfection and how.
It's amazing how the Wolverine star can look effortlessly stylish even in the most casual wear. We love this appearance of the actor for an event from 2019 where he spruced up a casual tee by adding on a gorgeous black jacket to it.
There's nothing that can go wrong with a simple, crisp white shirt look and if you have a personality like Hugh Jackman, you could end up looking your best in this simplistic yet elegant look. The actor chose to go for a plain white shirt for 2013's Comic-Con event and it's still one of our favourite looks.
This photo shows Hugh Jackman channeling his Wolverine side in real life. We love how badass this black leather jacket looks on him and truly is there anything that he can't pull off with poise? We certainly don't think so.