Huma Qureshi and Saqib Qureshi's pictures are a reflection of idealistic siblings; Take a look

Huma and Saqib who have worked together in Dobaara: See Your Evil have both struggled individually to make their place in the industry. Let's take a look at the sibling duo through these photos.
  • 1 / 7
    A look at the siblings' adorable pictures

    A look at the siblings' adorable pictures

    Bollywood's voluptuous diva Huma Qureshi celebrates her 32nd birthday today. The Gangs of Wasseypur fame is quite opinionated and often spoken on issues like sexual harassment in the Indian film industry on several occasions. With no doubts, she is the woman of modern times and is unstoppable. The actress has worked in some of the most acclaimed films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Dedh Ishqiya, and Jolly LLB 2, to name a few. More than being Bollywood lioness and known for opting unconventional roles, Huma is a doting sister to his brother Saqib Saleem who is also an actor. This brother-sister pair is lesser-known as siblings to most of the people. It does happen every day for a sibling duo to make an identity of their own in the industry without overshadowing each other. They rather consider each other a healthy competition. They have always been supportive of each other's work and also spotted promoting each other’s film. The siblings live together in Mumbai city. Huma came straight from modelling to acting after Anurag Kashyap noticed her acting ability in a mobile commercial, and signed her for three films with his company. Huma and Saqib have worked together as on-screen siblings in Dobaara: See Your Evil. Take a look at the sibling duo's best moments through these photos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Carrying out elder sisters' responsibilities

    Carrying out elder sisters' responsibilities

    Huma feeding his baby brother is proof that they two always cared for each other.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Constant solace

    Constant solace

    Warm cosy hugs shared by Huma and Saqib show they are each other's comfort zones.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Winter bliss

    Winter bliss

    The actor captioned the picture as, “Pati, Patni Aur Woh

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Let’s go on a ride

    Let’s go on a ride

    The duo is on a fun ride as they spend time together and click selfies as well.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Comfort is a hug from your brother

    Comfort is a hug from your brother

    Huma with his brother Saqib look no less than sibling goals with this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Feast with Farah

    Feast with Farah

    Joined by friends, the sibling pair ate to their hearts’ content at Farah Khan's residence.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

