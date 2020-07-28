Huma Qureshi and Saqib Qureshi's pictures are a reflection of idealistic siblings; Take a look

1 / 7

A look at the siblings' adorable pictures

Bollywood's voluptuous diva Huma Qureshi celebrates her 32nd birthday today. The Gangs of Wasseypur fame is quite opinionated and often spoken on issues like sexual harassment in the Indian film industry on several occasions. With no doubts, she is the woman of modern times and is unstoppable. The actress has worked in some of the most acclaimed films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Dedh Ishqiya, and Jolly LLB 2, to name a few. More than being Bollywood lioness and known for opting unconventional roles, Huma is a doting sister to his brother Saqib Saleem who is also an actor. This brother-sister pair is lesser-known as siblings to most of the people. It does happen every day for a sibling duo to make an identity of their own in the industry without overshadowing each other. They rather consider each other a healthy competition. They have always been supportive of each other's work and also spotted promoting each other’s film. The siblings live together in Mumbai city. Huma came straight from modelling to acting after Anurag Kashyap noticed her acting ability in a mobile commercial, and signed her for three films with his company. Huma and Saqib have worked together as on-screen siblings in Dobaara: See Your Evil. Take a look at the sibling duo's best moments through these photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram