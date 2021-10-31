PHOTOS: 7 drop dead gorgeous looks of ‘Alice’ and ‘When I Was Most Beautiful’ star Hwang Seung Eon

1 / 7

Let's take a look at some of the marvellous outfits worn by the fashionista, Hwang Seung Eon

Hwang Seung Eon, born October 31, 1988, is a South Korean actress, model and singer. She was a member of the co-ed project group Temporary Idols under YG Entertainment. She has appeared in numerous films, television series, variety shows, and music videos. She is best known for her roles in 'Let's Eat 2' (2015), 'Madame Antoine: The Love Therapist' (2016), 'Love for a Thousand More' (2016), 'Time' (2018), 'XX' (2020), 'When I Was the Most Beautiful' (2020) and 'Alice' (2020). She made her acting debut in 2009, in the horror film ‘A Blood Pledge’ as Park Ji Mi, which was released on June 18, 2009. In August 2009, she starred in the horror film 'Yoga Hakwon'. She made a cameo in ‘City of Fathers’ playing the role of Mina. In 2010, Hwang Seung Eon made her television series debut in the 2010 MBC TV ‘Golden Fish’, playing the role of Yoon Myeong Ji, a housekeeper. In December 2011, she played Lee Joo Hee, a ghost who haunts Yeo Ri (Son Ye Jin) in the horror film, ‘Spellbound’, starring Son Ye Jin and Lee Min Ki. She was also cast in Drama Special – ‘Ji-hoon's Born in 1982’. Hwang Seung Eon joined YG Entertainment and its model agency YG KPlus on October 26, 2016. She then starred as the female lead in the YG produced web series, ‘Love for a Thousand More’ aired on December 5, 2016. She was nominated for the Golden Acting Award, Actress in a Miniseries at the 2017 MBC Drama Awards for her role in ‘Man Who Dies to Live’. She made a cameo in ‘Jugglers’ before taking up a supporting role in ‘I'm Not a Robot’.

Photo Credit : News1