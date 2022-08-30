Confidential Assignment 2: International’s Hyun Bin, YoonA and more win hearts at press screening; PHOTOS

    Hyun Bin, YoonA

    On August 30, some cast members of the upcoming movie ‘Confidential Assignment 2: International’ attended a press screening. Slated to release on September 7, ‘Confidential Assignment 2: International’ is a sequel to the 2017 film ‘Confidential Assignment’. In the upcoming film, Hyun Bin, Yoo Hae Jin and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA are set to reprise their roles, joined by Daniel Henney and Jin Seon Kyu. Hyun Bin plays Im Cheol Ryeong, a detective who is part of North Korea’s special investigation team, joined by Yoo Hae Jin as South Korean detective Kang Jin Tae, and YoonA as Kang Jin Tae’s sister-in-law Park Min Young. Daniel Henney will be seen as Jack, an FBI agent, while Jin Seon Kyu will take on the role of Jang Myeong Jun, the leader of a criminal organisation. Check out some photos of the cast from the press screening for the movie, ‘Confidential Assignment 2: International’.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Hyun Bin

    Hyun Bin looked as charming as ever at the event!

    Photo Credit : News1

    YoonA

    YoonA looked stunning in her elegant attire!

    Photo Credit : News1

    Yoo Hae Jin

    Actor Yoo Hae Jin striking a pose at the event!

    Photo Credit : News1

    Daniel Henney

    Daniel Henney joins the cast as Jack, an agent with the FBI!

    Photo Credit : News1

    Jin Seon Kyu

    Jin Seon Kyu takes on the role of Jang Myeong Jun!

    Photo Credit : News1

    'Confidential Assignment 2: International'

    The cast of 'Confidential Assignment 2: International' with director Lee Seok Hoon.

    Photo Credit : News1