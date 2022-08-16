Confidential Assignment 2: International’s stars Hyun Bin, YoonA and more attend press conference; PHOTOS

1 / 6

YoonA and Hyun Bin

On August 16, some members of the cast of ‘Confidential Assignment 2: International’ attended a press conference for the upcoming movie. Starring Hyun Bin, Yoo Hae Jin, Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, Jin Seon Kyu, Daniel Henney and more, the upcoming movie is the sequel to the 2017 film ‘Confidential Assignment’. ‘Confidential Assignment 2: International’ sees Hyun Bin, Yoo Hae Jin and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA reprising their roles from the 2017 film. Hyun Bin takes on the role of Rim Chul Ryung, a detective who is part of North Korea’s special investigation team, once again. Meanwhile, Yoo Hae Jin returns as Kang Jin Tae, a South Korean detective. Further, Girls’ Generation’s YoonA plays Kang Jin Tae’s sister-in-law, Park Min Young. Recently, with teasers being released for the upcoming sequel, anticipation has been immensely high for the movie. Check out some photos from today’s press conference for the movie, ‘Confidential Assignment 2: International’.

Photo Credit : News1