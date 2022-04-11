Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin wedding photos REVEALED; Fairytale images inside

1 / 7

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin

Reel to real doesn’t get any better than this! On February 10, it was confirmed that one of our most favourite couples will be getting hitched as Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin took to Instagram to announce their plans of marriage. The BinJin dream wedding was soon to become a reality and fans couldn’t wait for it! Rumors spread about the date and a private ceremony with their near and dear ones was planned, set to take place at the famed Aston House of Sheraton Grand Walkerhill Hotel in Seoul. On March 31, the two actors’ agencies released photoshoot pictures that left us gaping at their beautiful selves. Now, a few days later, as the news of their honeymoon to the US broke, the couple’s agencies shared official images from the wedding ceremony and we can guarantee they are no less than that of a fairytale. Have a look for yourself.

Photo Credit : VAST Entertainment, MSTeam Entertainment