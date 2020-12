1 / 5

Hyun Bin's linkups and dating history

Hyun Bin is one of the most popular and successful South Korean actors. He is tall, good-looking and has a great personality. He first gained recognition for his role in the romantic comedy TV drama 'My Name is Kim Sam-soon'. Since then, he has gone on to appear in many dramas and films. Hyun Bin played the role of Kim Joo-woo in the romantic fantasy drama Secret Garden and impressed viewers with his acting. His performance in Memories of the Alhambra also won hearts. When it comes to films, he has been a part of Confidential Assignment, The Swindlers, The Negotiation and Rampant. The actor last won hearts as Ri Jung Hyuk in Crash Landing On You. Hyun Bin starred alongside Son Ye-jin, Seo Ji-hye, Kim Jung-hyun among others. The actor's performance and brilliant chemistry with co-star Son Ye-jin, who essayed the role of Yoon Se-ri, won many hearts. Everyone's performance in the drama was so good that many are hoping for the drama's sequel. Talking about Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, before starring in CLOY, they starred together in the film, The Negotiation. The duo's chemistry was so loved by the audience that many fans started believing that they are in an actual relationship. Are they dating? Before we get into it, as many already know, Hyun Bin has been linked to many actresses in the past. His love life creates as much buzz as his professional life. On that note, take a look at the CLOY star's linkup rumours and dating history.

Photo Credit : Son Ye Jin Instagram