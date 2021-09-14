PHOTOS: 6 times that prove ‘Crash Landing on You’ superstar Hyun Bin is an expression King

1 / 6

Heart!

Hyun Bin, original name Kim Tae Pyung, is a South Korean actor born on September 25, 1982, in Seoul, South Korea. The dashing man whose looks have stayed the same ever since his debut in 2003 is a revered name in the Korean acting industry. Once, a man whose first film did not release due to lack of funding is now a leading entity riding the Hallyu wave, in fact even driving it himself. Hyun Bin first gained fame for his role in one of the all-time highest-rated K-dramas, ‘My Lovely Sam Soon’ where Hyun Bin’s fatal charms were met with unparalleled fame. The actor has since cemented his name in the acting world by taking on multiple exceptional characters in dramas and films alike some of which are, ‘Secret Garden’ and ‘Memories of the Alhambra’ as well as the movies ‘Late Autumn’ and ‘The Swindlers’. It was, however, his role in the cross-border love story ‘Crash Landing on You’ opposite his now girlfriend Son Ye Jin that marshalled his fame through the roof making him one of the pioneers of the K-drama popularity. Today, we take a look at some of the actor’s versatile expressions that he has perfected over the years.

Photo Credit : News1