PHOTOS: Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin back in South Korea from honeymoon in the US

    On April 11, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin flew to the United States for their honeymoon, reportedly off to Los Angeles and New York. The ‘Negotiation’ couple returned to South Korea earlier on April 28, after just over two weeks. The couple recently got married in what was being dubbed “the wedding of the century” on March 31. The private ceremony was attended by family, friends, and acquaintances, including top stars like Song Yoon Ah, Lee Min Jung, Gong Hyo Jin, and more. Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin had first confirmed their relationship on January 1, 2021, after being linked together on multiple occasions. The ‘Crash Landing On You’ couple announced their marriage through letters posted on their social media accounts. The long-awaited day left fans giddy, as Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin released wedding day photos that looked straight out of a fairytale.

    Hyun Bin reaches out to hold Son Ye Jin close in this sweet photo.

    This height difference is everything!

    Son Ye Jin kept things comfortable in a soft white sweatshirt and a matching white cap.

    Hyun Bin opted for a chic pinstriped shirt paired with a navy blue cap.

    We cannot wait for what the two stars have planned for their next projects!

