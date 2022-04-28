PHOTOS: Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin back in South Korea from honeymoon in the US

1 / 6

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin

On April 11, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin flew to the United States for their honeymoon, reportedly off to Los Angeles and New York. The ‘Negotiation’ couple returned to South Korea earlier on April 28, after just over two weeks. The couple recently got married in what was being dubbed “the wedding of the century” on March 31. The private ceremony was attended by family, friends, and acquaintances, including top stars like Song Yoon Ah, Lee Min Jung, Gong Hyo Jin, and more. Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin had first confirmed their relationship on January 1, 2021, after being linked together on multiple occasions. The ‘Crash Landing On You’ couple announced their marriage through letters posted on their social media accounts. The long-awaited day left fans giddy, as Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin released wedding day photos that looked straight out of a fairytale.

Photo Credit : News1