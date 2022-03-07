PHOTOS: 6 gorgeous selfies taken by the powerful vocalist and producer of BTOB, Hyunsik

1 / 6

Let's take a glance at the various looks owned by the dashing vocalist, BTOB's Hyunsik

Im Hyun Sik was born on March 7, 1992, in Seoul, South Korea. His father, Im Jihoon, is a South Korean folk singer. He studied Practical Music at Howon University with group-mate Changsub. Hyunsik debuted as the lead vocalist of Cube Entertainment's boy group BTOB on March 21, 2012, with the promotional single, ‘Insane’. The group has released a total of 2 studio albums and 10 extended plays since debut. Hyunsik has also participated in composition of several tracks by BtoB including, ‘Star’, ‘Killing Me’, ‘I'll Be Your Man (Pray)’, ‘Missing You’, ‘Only One for Me’, and ‘Beautiful Pain’. In September 2016, Hyunsik became part of BTOB's first unit group, BtoB Blue that consists of the group's vocalists. BtoB Blue released the digital single ‘Stand By Me’ on September 19, 2016. In 2019, Hyunsik made a solo comeback with a self-titled EP in October. ‘Rendez-vous’ is the first solo album released by Im in seven years since his debut. He participated in writing, composing, and arranging all the songs in the album. Following his solo debut, he held his first solo concert ‘Rendez-vous’ at Bluesquare iMarket Hall on November 2 and 3, 2019 which was sold out in four minutes. On November 19, he prepared a surprise busking event for his fans with an attendance of 1,000 people. At the end of the year, he held his first solo fan meeting ‘Dear Melody’ in Manila, Philippines. In 2020, Hyunsik appeared on KBS's Open Concert, performing ‘Dear Love’ and two songs with his father. On January 31, 2020, Hyunsik released his first live album, ‘Rendez-vous’ (Live) that features a live version of 5 songs from his first solo concert ‘Rendez-vous’.

Photo Credit : Instagram/@imhyunsiku7