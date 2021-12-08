Ian Somerhalder Birthday: 6 PICS of the star with The Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley that flaunt their EPIC bond

1 / 6

Happy Birthday, Ian Somerhalder

Ian Somerhalder has turned 43 years old today, but it seems like the actor doesn't age at all! From The Vampire Diaries to this date, Somerhalder has been iconic and maintained key friendships with his cast mates, especially with Paul Wesley. While the two were at loggerheads in the show most of the time, in reality, their bromance has been epic. In an interview, the duo had once recalled the night they had truly connected while being associated with The Vampire Diaries. On SiriusXM Urban View’s The Mike Muse Show, Wesley said, "I remember through all the kind of chaos, we had a night and finally to ourselves and Ian said, ‘Hey, do you want to go get some cigars?’ I’m not kidding and have a drink and go sit on this like awesome bench in this old castle in the garden. And I was like, ‘Yeah, absolutely.'” We love this bromance, and on Ian's birthday, we bring to you, some amazing photos of the pair from different events. Take a look:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES