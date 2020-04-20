7 Times Ibrahim Ali Khan's social media was relatable AF and successfully broke the internet

1 / 8

Ibrahim Ali Khan's social media is the flag bearer of Gen Z

Ibrahim Ali Khan is a star kid to look out for, his photos with the elder sister actress Sara Ali Khan never fail to make headlines because of his good looks. The videos and photos of his cricket practice also make rounds every now and then showing he's just like the grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Sharmila Tagore recently graced the talk show of Kareena Kapoor Khan, What Women Want. The Veteran Actress shared how she felt that Ibrahim is the only one among her beautiful grandchildren who looks like a true Pataudi currently. As coronavirus increases the lockdown period, celebs are revealing different shades of their personalities which are even more fun than their usual self.TikTok videos have always been something people do, every now and then there are different challenges which trend and everybody starts taking those challenges up all of a sudden. And well, the latest question-and-answer rounds that show people answering questions like who is more likely to or who is more likely to has taken over the internet entirely. Sara Ali Khan has now joined the tribe with her younger brother's latest Tik Tok. During the video, Sara, along with mommy Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan answered some fun questions and they all have us laughing. There is no single answer to which all three have the same opinion apart from the question asking who is the most famous and all three agree with Amrita, or even who studied the most back during school, to which they admit it is Sara. Ibrahim later uploaded another Tik Tok on his Instagram and Tik Tok handle which are making us even more curious about his acting debut. In the video making social media rounds we can see Ibrahim playing a double role of two men who have lost their wives and are trying to find them. Ibrahim could be seen having fun while shooting this hilarious video in the lockdown of Coronavirus, playing double roles where one is a simple guy and the other a gangster. Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan are surely one of the most fun brother-sister duo in Bollywood. Sara and Ibrahim manage to light up the internet from their funny knock knock videos to their friendly banter at Instagram. While Sara has already made her Bollywood debut and is 3 films old, Ibrahim is currently studying and interested more in Cricket as revealed by both Sara and their father Saif Ali Khan. In a recent chat with Mumbai Mirror, Saif Ali Khan opened up about the difference between raising his kids Taimur, Sara and Ibrahim. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor mentioned that when he was bringing up Sara and Ibrahim, he was a bit more selfish as he was trying to make a career. On the other hand, Saif mentioned that while bringing up Taimur, he is much more patient. But, the Tanhaji actor also mentioned that one can’t replace their one child with another and neither can they differentiate between their kids. Today we have these images and videos of Ibrahim Ali Khan which broke the internet and were relatable AF.

Photo Credit : Instagram