7 Times Ibrahim Ali Khan's social media was relatable AF and successfully broke the internet

Ibrahim Ali Khan is one born star and his social media is relatable to any person from Generation Z. Check out these funny and interesting pictures of the Starkid which broke the internet.
4996 reads Mumbai Updated: April 20, 2020 07:45 am
    Ibrahim Ali Khan's social media is the flag bearer of Gen Z

    Ibrahim Ali Khan is a star kid to look out for, his photos with the elder sister actress Sara Ali Khan never fail to make headlines because of his good looks. The videos and photos of his cricket practice also make rounds every now and then showing he's just like the grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Sharmila Tagore recently graced the talk show of Kareena Kapoor Khan, What Women Want. The Veteran Actress shared how she felt that Ibrahim is the only one among her beautiful grandchildren who looks like a true Pataudi currently. As coronavirus increases the lockdown period, celebs are revealing different shades of their personalities which are even more fun than their usual self.TikTok videos have always been something people do, every now and then there are different challenges which trend and everybody starts taking those challenges up all of a sudden. And well, the latest question-and-answer rounds that show people answering questions like who is more likely to or who is more likely to has taken over the internet entirely. Sara Ali Khan has now joined the tribe with her younger brother's latest Tik Tok. During the video, Sara, along with mommy Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan answered some fun questions and they all have us laughing. There is no single answer to which all three have the same opinion apart from the question asking who is the most famous and all three agree with Amrita, or even who studied the most back during school, to which they admit it is Sara. Ibrahim later uploaded another Tik Tok on his Instagram and Tik Tok handle which are making us even more curious about his acting debut. In the video making social media rounds we can see Ibrahim playing a double role of two men who have lost their wives and are trying to find them. Ibrahim could be seen having fun while shooting this hilarious video in the lockdown of Coronavirus, playing double roles where one is a simple guy and the other a gangster. Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan are surely one of the most fun brother-sister duo in Bollywood. Sara and Ibrahim manage to light up the internet from their funny knock knock videos to their friendly banter at Instagram. While Sara has already made her Bollywood debut and is 3 films old, Ibrahim is currently studying and interested more in Cricket as revealed by both Sara and their father Saif Ali Khan. In a recent chat with Mumbai Mirror, Saif Ali Khan opened up about the difference between raising his kids Taimur, Sara and Ibrahim. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor mentioned that when he was bringing up Sara and Ibrahim, he was a bit more selfish as he was trying to make a career. On the other hand, Saif mentioned that while bringing up Taimur, he is much more patient. But, the Tanhaji actor also mentioned that one can’t replace their one child with another and neither can they differentiate between their kids. Today we have these images and videos of Ibrahim Ali Khan which broke the internet and were relatable AF.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    When he twinned with Daddy Khan

    Like every other family reunion picture, Ibrahim decided to steal the limelight with his tuxedo which matched his father's and they looked no less than twins. Saif ended up looking more like his elder brother.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Making funny appearances on his sister's instagram grid

    Ibrahim's expressions are so winning in this throwback picture from their recent vacation before the Coronavirus epidemic. Just like how our siblings would upload our funny pics on their social media.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Keeping it up with his instagram and trends

    The younger Nawab uploaded a picture with a caption" Quarantine was so boring had to escape" and added galaxy effects to his picture in the background .

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Showing love for one of their favourite sport on social media

    The star kid poses with his close pal before a game of football and we are totally falling for that cute smile.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Unmissable and funny Tik Tok videos

    Ibrahim, along with mommy Amrita Singh and Sara answered some fun questions during the video, and all of them have us laughing. There is not a single answer to which all three of them have the same opinion apart from the question that asks who is the most popular and all three of them agree to Amrita, or even who studied the most back during school, to which they admit it is Sara. None the less, the video is in fact super fun and reveals some fun facts about the three of them as we can see.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Never misses to pull his sister's leg

    If you haven't yet checked Sara's Instagram you need to do that right away to find some hilarious videos of both of them.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Meet the posers

    Pretty Khan brothers making Instagram more fun than ever with their looks

    Photo Credit : Instagram

