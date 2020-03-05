Happy Birthday Ibrahim Ali Khan: Saif Ali Khan & Amrita Singh's son soars the temperature in shirtless photos

1 / 6

Ibrahim Ali Khan's shirtless snaps

Ibrahim Ali Khan is one of the most popular star kids of B Town. From his adorable childhood photos to his great genes derived by Saif Ali Khan, he is often the talk of the town. Khan holds an immense interest in cricket and is often spotted during his practice sessions. While Saif Ali Khan has often opened up about Ibrahim Ali Khan's silver screen plans and that he is fully supportive of whatever his son decides, Sharmila Tagore once revealed that Ibrahim Ali Khan looks like the true pataudi to her. In a chat show, Ibrahim's grand mother Sharmila Tagore was asked to choose her favourite between her grand children to which she said, "I am enjoying both... I think Sara's interviews I just love and I am so proud of her. And Ibrahim is the only one who really looks like a Pataudi...he is kind of tall and he likes cricket, so yes, I think I am very happy." We eagerly await the star kid's Bollywood debut announcement. On the occasion of his 19th birthday today, check out some of his most amazing shirtless photos which will leave you excited to watch him on-screen.

Photo Credit : Instagram