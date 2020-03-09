Home
/
Photos
/
Ibrahim Ali Khan
/
Ibrahim Ali Khan: From Bollywood plans to sports, 6 things REVEALED by Saif Ali Khan about his elder son

Ibrahim Ali Khan: From Bollywood plans to sports, 6 things REVEALED by Saif Ali Khan about his elder son

Former couple Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim is a star in his own right. Time and again, Saif Ali Khan has spilled beans about Ibrahim's Bollywood plans. Today, we take a look at his interesting statements about Ibrahim.
4923 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Saif Ali Khan's interesting quotes about Ibrahim

    Saif Ali Khan's interesting quotes about Ibrahim

    Former couple Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim is a star in his own right. The star kid enjoys a huge fan following on social media. His Instagram account is private and he keeps sharing pictures giving us an insight into his life. Recently, Ibrahim shared a picture with Saif Ali Khan and captioned it as, "Just me and the old man." No doubt, Ibrahim shares an amazing bond with Saif. And we have enough proof that he is the spitting image of dad Saif Ali Khan. A few days ago, Ibrahim featured on a cover of a leading magazine along with sister Sara Ali Khan. Ibrahim shares a great bond with Sara. The actress had earlier revealed that her younger brother is interested in joining Bollywood. Saif Ali Khan has spilled beans about Ibrahim's Bollywood plans as well. Today, we take a look at his interesting statements about Ibrahim.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 7
    Will Ibrahim follow the footsteps of his family members?

    Will Ibrahim follow the footsteps of his family members?

    In an interview with Hindustan Times, Jawaani Jaaneman actor revealed that Ibrahim is interested in joining Bollywood and he desires to become an actor.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Will support him always

    Will support him always

    In an interview with a leading daily, Saif mentioned that he will always support his son in whatever he wants to do in his life.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 7
    On his career in Bollywood

    On his career in Bollywood

    In an interview with E Times, Saif opened up about Ibrahim's career and revealed that if he ventures into Bollywood, he expects him to work and make his own career without the tag of being his son.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Ibrahim is a charming guy

    Ibrahim is a charming guy

    Saif even mentioned that Ibrahim is a very charming guy.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 7
    Interested in sports

    Interested in sports

    Saif also mentioned that Ibrahim is interested in sports. The star kid is often spotted playing cricket in the city.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 7
    Well behaved kid

    Well behaved kid

    In an interview with DNA, Saif said that Ibrahim is a well-behaved kid.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor to Tara Sutaria: Celeb inspired white outfits to wear for the Holi party
Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor to Tara Sutaria: Celeb inspired white outfits to wear for the Holi party
Selena Gomez to Millie Bobby Brown: 7 Celebs you didn\'t know who had their FIRST KISS on screen
Selena Gomez to Millie Bobby Brown: 7 Celebs you didn't know who had their FIRST KISS on screen
Mira Rajput spotted in an all black look post gym session sans Shahid Kapoor; Check PHOTOS
Mira Rajput spotted in an all black look post gym session sans Shahid Kapoor; Check PHOTOS
PHOTOS: A Guide to all of Malaika Arora\'s tattoos and the meanings behind them
PHOTOS: A Guide to all of Malaika Arora's tattoos and the meanings behind them
PHOTOS: Shanaya Kapoor looks like a dream in a yellow traditional attire as she is spotted at her dance class
PHOTOS: Shanaya Kapoor looks like a dream in a yellow traditional attire as she is spotted at her dance class
Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra step out in style for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar promotions; See PHOTOS
Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra step out in style for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar promotions; See PHOTOS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement