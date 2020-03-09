/
Ibrahim Ali Khan: From Bollywood plans to sports, 6 things REVEALED by Saif Ali Khan about his elder son
Former couple Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim is a star in his own right. Time and again, Saif Ali Khan has spilled beans about Ibrahim's Bollywood plans. Today, we take a look at his interesting statements about Ibrahim.
Saif Ali Khan's interesting quotes about Ibrahim
Former couple Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim is a star in his own right. The star kid enjoys a huge fan following on social media. His Instagram account is private and he keeps sharing pictures giving us an insight into his life. Recently, Ibrahim shared a picture with Saif Ali Khan and captioned it as, "Just me and the old man." No doubt, Ibrahim shares an amazing bond with Saif. And we have enough proof that he is the spitting image of dad Saif Ali Khan. A few days ago, Ibrahim featured on a cover of a leading magazine along with sister Sara Ali Khan. Ibrahim shares a great bond with Sara. The actress had earlier revealed that her younger brother is interested in joining Bollywood. Saif Ali Khan has spilled beans about Ibrahim's Bollywood plans as well. Today, we take a look at his interesting statements about Ibrahim.
Will support him always
In an interview with a leading daily, Saif mentioned that he will always support his son in whatever he wants to do in his life.
On his career in Bollywood
In an interview with E Times, Saif opened up about Ibrahim's career and revealed that if he ventures into Bollywood, he expects him to work and make his own career without the tag of being his son.
Ibrahim is a charming guy
Saif even mentioned that Ibrahim is a very charming guy.
Interested in sports
Saif also mentioned that Ibrahim is interested in sports. The star kid is often spotted playing cricket in the city.
Well behaved kid
In an interview with DNA, Saif said that Ibrahim is a well-behaved kid.
