Ibrahim Ali Khan: From dating rumours to shirtless pics, list of times Sara Ali Khan's brother made headlines

Ibrahim Ali Khan is one charming star kid. Time and again, he has created a huge buzz for several reasons. And today, we take a look at times he made headlines.
14697 reads Mumbai Updated: May 15, 2020 05:08 pm
  • 1 / 7
    When Ibrahim Ali Khan made headlines

    When Ibrahim Ali Khan made headlines

    Former couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is one popular star kids of Bollywood. He is very active on social media. The handsome chap enjoys a fan following of 439K followers on Instagram. His photos are an absolute treat for all his followers who can't wait for him to make his debut in Bollywood. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sara Ali Khan opened up about Ibrahim's TikTok videos and acting aspirations. The actress mentioned that her brother is enjoying being on TikTok. Speaking about his acting aspiration, Sara said that he has been passionate about acting for a while now. She further added that he hasn't yet started his college and acting is a while away from him. Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Saif Ali Khan also mentioned that Ibrahim is interested in joining Bollywood and he desires to become an actor. Speaking to E Times, Jawaani Jaaneman star said that if his son ventures into Bollywood like daughter Sara Ali Khan, he expects him to work and make his own career without the tag of being his son. Ibrahim is a very charming guy. Time and again, he has created a huge buzz for several reasons. And today, we take a look at times he made headlines.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Photo with a mystery woman

    Photo with a mystery woman

    As mentioned earlier, Ibrahim Ali Khan is very active on social media. He once took to his Instagram Story and shared a pic of himself posing with a girl named Lottie Stevens. He captioned the pic as, "I miss you" and soon it sparked dating rumours.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Debut on magazine

    Debut on magazine

    Last year, Ibrahim made a debut on the cover of a leading magazine along with his sister Sara Ali Khan, who is now one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. The pictures of Ibrahim went viral on social media within seconds.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    His pic with dad Saif Ali Khan

    His pic with dad Saif Ali Khan

    Ibrahim shared a picture with his dad Saif Ali Khan in which he is looking a spitting image of his father. While Saif is dressed in a pair of denim jeans paired with a white shirt and a black blazer, Ibrahim looks dapper in a black shirt teamed with pants and black blazer. That's not all! He captioned the pic as, "just me and the old man." Saif later reacted to his son calling him an old man and said, "Being older doesn't bother me and the fact is that I am Ibrahim's old man, But I'm keen to be fit and look my best. I'm not going to be looking like an old man for a while but I understand the irony of it all."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    His childhood pic

    His childhood pic

    Ibrahim's cute childhood pic created a huge buzz on social media. Sharing a childhood pic of himself in which he can be seen dressed in a nightsuit with green paint smudged all over his face and hands, Ibrahim captioned it as, "Picasso Jr."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Shirtless photos

    Shirtless photos

    The charming guy keeps sharing his shirtless photos on Instagram. And every time he does, it goes viral on social media.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    TikTok videos

    TikTok videos

    Currently, he is creating a huge buzz by sharing his TikTik videos. Netizens are impressed by his acting skills and can't wait for him to make his debut. For the uninitiated, Ibrahim who aspires to become an actor.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

