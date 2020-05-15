Ibrahim Ali Khan: From dating rumours to shirtless pics, list of times Sara Ali Khan's brother made headlines

1 / 7

When Ibrahim Ali Khan made headlines

Former couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is one popular star kids of Bollywood. He is very active on social media. The handsome chap enjoys a fan following of 439K followers on Instagram. His photos are an absolute treat for all his followers who can't wait for him to make his debut in Bollywood. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sara Ali Khan opened up about Ibrahim's TikTok videos and acting aspirations. The actress mentioned that her brother is enjoying being on TikTok. Speaking about his acting aspiration, Sara said that he has been passionate about acting for a while now. She further added that he hasn't yet started his college and acting is a while away from him. Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Saif Ali Khan also mentioned that Ibrahim is interested in joining Bollywood and he desires to become an actor. Speaking to E Times, Jawaani Jaaneman star said that if his son ventures into Bollywood like daughter Sara Ali Khan, he expects him to work and make his own career without the tag of being his son. Ibrahim is a very charming guy. Time and again, he has created a huge buzz for several reasons. And today, we take a look at times he made headlines.

Photo Credit : Instagram