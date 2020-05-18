/
/
/
Ibrahim Ali Khan: From ethnic to casuals; Times when the millennial wowed us with his fashion game on point
Ibrahim Ali Khan: From ethnic to casuals; Times when the millennial wowed us with his fashion game on point
Sara Ali Khan's younger brother Ibrahim is one of the most popular star kids on the block. He is also extremely stylish and often sets fashion goals for millennials. Here are times he wowed us with his amazing style!
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
28598 reads
Mumbai
Published: May 18, 2020 07:52 pm
1 / 10
Times when the star kid set major fashion goals
Ibrahim Ali Khan is a star in his rights and enjoys a huge following of admirers. He is also a paparazzi favourite and is often spotted out and about in the city. From his adorable childhood photos to his great genes, he is often the talk of the town. Khan holds an immense interest in cricket and is often spotted during his practice sessions. While Saif Ali Khan has opened up about Ibrahim Ali Khan's silver screen plans and that he is fully supportive of whatever his son decides, Sharmila Tagore once revealed that Ibrahim Ali Khan looks like the true Pataudi to her. In a chat show, Ibrahim's grandmother Sharmila Tagore was asked to choose her favourite between her grandchildren to which she said, "I am enjoying both... I think Sara's interviews I just love and I am so proud of her. And Ibrahim is the only one who looks like a Pataudi…He is kind of tall and he likes cricket. So yes, I think I am very happy." The star kid is also extremely stylish. From donning ethnic wear, cotton casuals to his workout outfits, he truly defines style like a pro! Here are his most amazing stylish looks that proved he is the next style icon!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 10
A set of track pants for that grocery run
Saif Ali Khan's son looks amazing in this casual set of track pants.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 10
Dapper look AF
The star kid looks amazing as he twins with his father in this amazing pic.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 10
For that house-party
Sara Ali Khan's brother looks stylish as ever in this outfit.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 10
A must-have for your next goa vacay
Isn't this tee shirt a must-have for the next goa trip?
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 10
Vacation style on point
The brother-sister duo look amazing in this snap!
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 10
A stylish millennial ever since one can remember
Sara and brother look amazing in this throwback snap as they sport ethnic wear.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 10
The casuals for a movie night
Keeping it minimal yet stylish is always the best.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 10
Picture perfect
Ibrahim Ali Khan will surely make you go weak in your knees with this snap. Could he be any more attractive?
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
10 / 10
Airport look on point
A simple tee and track pants teamed up with a denim jacket is the best ensemble ever.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Add new comment