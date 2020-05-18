Ibrahim Ali Khan: From ethnic to casuals; Times when the millennial wowed us with his fashion game on point

1 / 10

Times when the star kid set major fashion goals

Ibrahim Ali Khan is a star in his rights and enjoys a huge following of admirers. He is also a paparazzi favourite and is often spotted out and about in the city. From his adorable childhood photos to his great genes, he is often the talk of the town. Khan holds an immense interest in cricket and is often spotted during his practice sessions. While Saif Ali Khan has opened up about Ibrahim Ali Khan's silver screen plans and that he is fully supportive of whatever his son decides, Sharmila Tagore once revealed that Ibrahim Ali Khan looks like the true Pataudi to her. In a chat show, Ibrahim's grandmother Sharmila Tagore was asked to choose her favourite between her grandchildren to which she said, "I am enjoying both... I think Sara's interviews I just love and I am so proud of her. And Ibrahim is the only one who looks like a Pataudi…He is kind of tall and he likes cricket. So yes, I think I am very happy." The star kid is also extremely stylish. From donning ethnic wear, cotton casuals to his workout outfits, he truly defines style like a pro! Here are his most amazing stylish looks that proved he is the next style icon!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani