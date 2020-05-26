Ibrahim Ali Khan, Suhana Khan to Aarav Bhatia: Steal tips from star kids for the perfect denim jacket look

1 / 9

When star kids wore denim jackets

Ibrahim Ali Khan is surely a born star, already. He recently shared some throwback pictures of himself with his friends as he was missing playing football on the ground. Ibrahim had earlier shared a photo of his childhood with sister actress Sara Ali Khan. He has also revealed that he will bully Sara when they were alone. Saif in one of his interviews revealed Ibrahim's plans of entering Bollywood quoting"He should, he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. It’s a different universe now, with different benchmarks. I would tell him to be well prepared and choose his films carefully.” Talking about Bollywood debuts, Suhana Khan's recent Instagram posts and videos are already making her followers impatient for her big-screen debut. The star kid recently celebrated her birthday and shared a slow-motion video of herself in her terrace. Her good looks and stunning personality is already a hit. Talking about good looks one cannit forget Khushi Kapoor whose stylish appearances are being missed a lot these days due to the lockdown. From her casual looks, airport looks to traditional outfits, she is surely a tough competition in terms of style. No wonder her sister actress Janhvi agrees that Khushi's style is way better than herself. Today we have these photos of star kids sporting a denim jacket, Check them out.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani