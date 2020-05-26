Advertisement
Ibrahim Ali Khan, Suhana Khan to Aarav Bhatia: Steal tips from star kids for the perfect denim jacket look

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Suhana Khan to Aarav Bhatia: Steal tips from star kids for the perfect denim jacket look

Ibrahim Ali Khan to Aarav Bhatia, check out how star kids pulled off the classic denim jacket look in style and surprised us with their style.
5430 reads Mumbai Updated: May 26, 2020 11:09 am
  • 1 / 9
    When star kids wore denim jackets

    When star kids wore denim jackets

    Ibrahim Ali Khan is surely a born star, already. He recently shared some throwback pictures of himself with his friends as he was missing playing football on the ground. Ibrahim had earlier shared a photo of his childhood with sister actress Sara Ali Khan. He has also revealed that he will bully Sara when they were alone. Saif in one of his interviews revealed Ibrahim's plans of entering Bollywood quoting"He should, he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. It’s a different universe now, with different benchmarks. I would tell him to be well prepared and choose his films carefully.” Talking about Bollywood debuts, Suhana Khan's recent Instagram posts and videos are already making her followers impatient for her big-screen debut. The star kid recently celebrated her birthday and shared a slow-motion video of herself in her terrace. Her good looks and stunning personality is already a hit. Talking about good looks one cannit forget Khushi Kapoor whose stylish appearances are being missed a lot these days due to the lockdown. From her casual looks, airport looks to traditional outfits, she is surely a tough competition in terms of style. No wonder her sister actress Janhvi agrees that Khushi's style is way better than herself. Today we have these photos of star kids sporting a denim jacket, Check them out.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 9
    Ahan Shetty

    Ahan Shetty

    Soon to debut, Ahan Shetty wore the jacket with a grey tee and black pants and it was hands down a simple yet stylish airport look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 9
    Navya Naveli Nanda

    Navya Naveli Nanda

    Navya Naveli Nanda recreated the denim on denim look with a white shirt, jeans and a customized denim jacket.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 4 / 9
    Khushi Kapoor

    Khushi Kapoor

    Khushi Kapoor teamed her basic white tee shirt with a loose and long denim jacket and we loved the look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 9
    Suhana Khan

    Suhana Khan

    Suhana Khan styled her denim jacket with a two piece black co ord set for the perfect movie date with her friends and added a contrasting colour to her all black look

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 6 / 9
    Aryan Khan

    Aryan Khan

    Aryan Khan teamed a black tee with his denim jacket for an outing with his friends.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 9
    Ibrahim Ali Khan

    Ibrahim Ali Khan

    Ibrahim Ali Khan sported his vibrant coloured tee with a pair of black pants and a denim jacket for his airport look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 9
    Aarav Bhatia

    Aarav Bhatia

    Aarav Bhatia was seen pairing his denim jacket with a salmon coloured tee and olive green shorts for his salon outing

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 9 / 9
    Shanaya Kapoor

    Shanaya Kapoor

    Shanaya Kapoor sported a denim jacket on her all white look for a movie screening.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

