Ibraham Ali Khan and his pictures proof why he is a true Pataudi

Ibrahim Ali Khan is one star kid to look out for. His pictures with elder sister Sara Ali Khan always make headlines. Also his videos and pictures of playing cricket show that he shares the same passion for cricket like his late grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and dad Saif Ali Khan. Sharmila Tagore had featured on Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show, What Women Want. The veteran actress was asked to pick her favourite from the four grandchildren - Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sharing that all four of them are very special, Sharmila Tagore opened up about how Ibrahim is the only one who looks like a Pataudi. Today, check out these photos of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani