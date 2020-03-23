/
Ibrahim Ali Khan's 8 photos that took the internet by storm; Check it out
Ibrahim Ali Khan is amongst the most popular and stunning star kids in B-Town. He is often the talk of the town due to his charm and amazing personality. Speaking of that, here are some of his pictures that went viral and made headlines.
Ibrahim Ali Khan's photos that broke the Internet
Ibrahim Ali Khan is a star in his own rights and enjoy a huge following of admirers. He recently celebrated his 19th birthday. He is also a paparazzi favourite and is often spotted out and about in the city. From his adorable childhood photos to his great genes, he is often the talk of the town. Khan holds an immense interest in cricket and is often spotted during his practice sessions. Saif Ali Khan has often opened up about Ibrahim Ali Khan's silver screen plans and that he is fully supportive of whatever his son decides. Even his grandmother, Sharmila Tagore once revealed that Ibrahim Ali Khan looks like a true Pataudi to her. Recently, in his Instagram story, Ibrahim posted an adorable snap with his friend and tagged the girl, named Lottie Stevens. The picture also had two stickers of I miss you and homesick. It looks like Lottie is Ibrahim's friend from London, UK, where he has been pursuing his higher education. The photo made headlines and how! While everyone is curious to know more about this 'friend' of the star kid, we bring to you some of his other pictures that broke the internet in past.
Photo Credit : Instagram
With the mystery girl
Ibrahim recently posted a picture with this girl and captioned it as "Missing you, home sick" on his Instagram story.
Photo Credit : Instagram
That time the star kid went cycling
Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim were once spotted cycling in the city. Their pictures created major headlines and they also looked stylish as ever.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Come-back on the internet
This amazing vacay picture of the star kid made news as he treated his fans with this post almost after 2 months of absence.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Like father, like son
The star kid is indeed a replica of his father Saif Ali Khan and there is no denying that. Also, can we take a moment to admire how charming these men look as they pose in their dapper avatars.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Raising the temperature
Ibrahim is indeed raising the temperature with this gawk-worthy shirtless picture.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Picture perfect
The girl, recognised as Lottie Stevens posted this on her Instagram and captioned it as, "Fishy".
Photo Credit : Instagram
Flaunting his muscular strength
Ibrahim makes a quirky expression for the camera as he lifts sister Sara with ease and we cannot get over this click.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Cricket lover
In a chat show, Ibrahim's grandmother Sharmila Tagore was asked to choose her favourite between her grandchildren to which she said, "Ibrahim is the only one who really looks like a Pataudi. He is kind of tall and he likes cricket. So yes, I think I am very happy,"
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
