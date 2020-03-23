Coronavirus updates
Home
/
Photos
/
Ibrahim Ali Khan
/
Ibrahim Ali Khan's 8 photos that took the internet by storm; Check it out

Ibrahim Ali Khan's 8 photos that took the internet by storm; Check it out

Ibrahim Ali Khan is amongst the most popular and stunning star kids in B-Town. He is often the talk of the town due to his charm and amazing personality. Speaking of that, here are some of his pictures that went viral and made headlines.
2100 reads Mumbai Updated: March 23, 2020 06:06 pm
  • 1 / 9
    Ibrahim Ali Khan's photos that broke the Internet

    Ibrahim Ali Khan's photos that broke the Internet

    Ibrahim Ali Khan is a star in his own rights and enjoy a huge following of admirers. He recently celebrated his 19th birthday. He is also a paparazzi favourite and is often spotted out and about in the city. From his adorable childhood photos to his great genes, he is often the talk of the town. Khan holds an immense interest in cricket and is often spotted during his practice sessions. Saif Ali Khan has often opened up about Ibrahim Ali Khan's silver screen plans and that he is fully supportive of whatever his son decides. Even his grandmother, Sharmila Tagore once revealed that Ibrahim Ali Khan looks like a true Pataudi to her. Recently, in his Instagram story, Ibrahim posted an adorable snap with his friend and tagged the girl, named Lottie Stevens. The picture also had two stickers of I miss you and homesick. It looks like Lottie is Ibrahim's friend from London, UK, where he has been pursuing his higher education. The photo made headlines and how! While everyone is curious to know more about this 'friend' of the star kid, we bring to you some of his other pictures that broke the internet in past.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    With the mystery girl

    With the mystery girl

    Ibrahim recently posted a picture with this girl and captioned it as "Missing you, home sick" on his Instagram story.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    That time the star kid went cycling

    That time the star kid went cycling

    Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim were once spotted cycling in the city. Their pictures created major headlines and they also looked stylish as ever.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 9
    Come-back on the internet

    Come-back on the internet

    This amazing vacay picture of the star kid made news as he treated his fans with this post almost after 2 months of absence.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Like father, like son

    Like father, like son

    The star kid is indeed a replica of his father Saif Ali Khan and there is no denying that. Also, can we take a moment to admire how charming these men look as they pose in their dapper avatars.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Raising the temperature

    Raising the temperature

    Ibrahim is indeed raising the temperature with this gawk-worthy shirtless picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    The girl, recognised as Lottie Stevens posted this on her Instagram and captioned it as, "Fishy".

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Flaunting his muscular strength

    Flaunting his muscular strength

    Ibrahim makes a quirky expression for the camera as he lifts sister Sara with ease and we cannot get over this click.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Cricket lover

    Cricket lover

    In a chat show, Ibrahim's grandmother Sharmila Tagore was asked to choose her favourite between her grandchildren to which she said, "Ibrahim is the only one who really looks like a Pataudi. He is kind of tall and he likes cricket. So yes, I think I am very happy,"

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Anita Hassanandani\'s Fitness Secrets REVEALED: Find out how the Naagin 4 actress stays fit
Anita Hassanandani's Fitness Secrets REVEALED: Find out how the Naagin 4 actress stays fit
Tamannaah Bhatia\'s glowing skin SECRETS revealed; Check them out
Tamannaah Bhatia's glowing skin SECRETS revealed; Check them out
Asur actor Barun Sobti and wife Pashmeen Manchanda\'s THROWBACK moments give major couple goals; See Photos
Asur actor Barun Sobti and wife Pashmeen Manchanda's THROWBACK moments give major couple goals; See Photos
Shanaya Kapoor\'s BEST lehenga looks we would love to steal; See PHOTOS
Shanaya Kapoor's BEST lehenga looks we would love to steal; See PHOTOS
COVID 19 scare: Rajinikanth, Sonu Nigam and other celebs that amplified false information around Janta Curfew
COVID 19 scare: Rajinikanth, Sonu Nigam and other celebs that amplified false information around Janta Curfew
Alia Bhatt: 7 Times the actress\' photos with Ranbir Kapoor\'s family members made headlines
Alia Bhatt: 7 Times the actress' photos with Ranbir Kapoor's family members made headlines

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement